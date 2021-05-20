Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD’s path of least resistance appears to the downside – Confluence Detector

Silver price is once again witnessing two-way movements so far this Thursday, although remains capped below the $28 mark. The upside attempts in the white metals appear limited, thanks to the revival of the Fed’s tapering expectations and China’s crackdown to stabilize the commodities market. Silver remains pressured by a sell-off in the industrial metals amid China's price curb threat. However, the retreat in the US dollar across the board helps cushion the downside in silver.
How is silver price positioned on the technical charts?
Silver Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that silver price has bounced off critical support around $27.40, where the previous day low, Bollinger Band four-hour Lower and Fibonacci 61.8% one-week converge.
If the bears manage to crack this support, the next downside target is envisioned at $27.15, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week. That level appears to be the line in the sand for the optimists.
On the flip side, silver needs a sustained break above the $27.75 supply zone to revive the recovery momentum.
That area is the confluence of the SMA5 one-day, SMA5 four-hour and Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.
Further up, a dense cluster of resistance levels is stacked up between $27.90-$28.10 price band, which is the intersection of the pivot point one-month R2, pivot point one-week R1 and Fibonacci 61.8% one-day.
Recapturing the latter is critical to take on the previous day high of $28.24.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.22 as Fed effect fades ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and jobless claims await traders.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening optimism
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month. Britain's vaccination campaign has been extended to younger adults. The BOE's Jon Cunliffe speaks later.
Gold looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters
Gold price (XAU/USD) witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday, initially falling to the $1850 zone before rebounding firmly to renew three-month highs of $1890. The pullback, however, lost legs, as the gold price once again retraced towards $1860.
Ripple bulls resurface but lack conviction
XRP price has seen a sharp recovery after the massive crash on Wednesday’s trading session. Ripple will turn bulls if it produces a 4-hour candlestick close above the demand zone extending from $0.942 to $1.172. Failing to do so will lead to range-bound moves or a downtrend if the selling pressure increases.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy