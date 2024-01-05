Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, seems vulnerable near $23.00

- Silver meets with a fresh supply following an intraday uptick to the $23.20 area on Friday.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further downfall.
- Any attempted recovery move might continue to attract fresh sellers and remain capped.
Silver (XAG/USD) struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains to the $23.20 region and retreats to the lower end of its daily range during the early part of the European session. The white metal currently trades around the $23.00 mark and for now, seems to have stalled its modest recovery from a three-week low touched on Thursday.
From a technical perspective, the recent sustained break below the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a subsequent break through the $23.30 confluence was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, bearish oscillators on the daily chart are far from being in the oversold territory and suggest that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the downside.
That said, any further decline is more likely to find some support near the multi-week trough, around the $22.70 region set the previous day. Some follow-through selling, however, will reaffirm the negative bias and drag the XAG/USD further towards the December monthly swing low, around the mid-$22.00s, en route to the next relevant support near the $22.25 region and the $22.00 mark.
On the flip side, the aforementioned confluence support breakpoint around the $23.30 area, comprising the 100-day SMA and a multi-month-old ascending trend-line, might now act as an immediate strong barrier. Any further recovery could attract fresh sellers near the $23.55 zone and remain capped near the $23.80 horizontal barrier, which if cleared could lift the XAG/USD to the $24.00 mark.
Some follow-through buying will suggest that the recent corrective decline from the $24.60 region has run its course and push the XAG/USD further towards the $24.60 area (December 22 high). Bulls might eventually aim back towards reclaiming the $25.00 psychological mark.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|23.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.75
|Daily SMA50
|23.66
|Daily SMA100
|23.31
|Daily SMA200
|23.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.07
|Previous Daily Low
|22.69
|Previous Weekly High
|24.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.54
|Previous Monthly High
|25.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
