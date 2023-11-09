Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles near multi-week low, seems vulnerable to slide further

- Silver remains under some selling pressure for the fourth successive day on Thursday.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for deeper losses.
- A sustained strength beyond $23.60-70 barrier is needed to negate the negative bias.
Silver (XAG/USD) attracts fresh sellers following an uptick to the $22.65 region and drifts into negative territory for the fourth successive day on Thursday. The white metal extends its intraday descent through the first half of the European session and drops to the $22.35 area in the last hour, back closer to over a three-week low touched on Wednesday.
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed for the XAG/USD and the near-term bias remains tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders. Against the backdrop of the recent repeated failures to find acceptance above the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the overnight rejection near the $22.85-$22.80 horizontal support breakpoint validates the negative outlook.
Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started drifting in the negative territory and support prospects for an extension of the recent downfall from the $23.60-$23.70 supply zone, which constituted the formation of multiple tops on the daily chart. Some follow-through selling below Wednesday's swing low, around the $22.30 area, will reaffirm the bearish bias and drag the XAG/USD to the $22.00 mark.
The next relevant support near the $21.70 zone, below which the XAG/USD could extend the downward trajectory further towards the $21.35-$21.30 support en route to the $21.00 round figure. Bearish traders might eventually aim to challenge a multi-month low, around the $20.70-$20.65 area touched in October.
On the flip side, the $22.80-$22.85 region might continue to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the $23.00 mark and the 200-day SMA, currently near the $23.25 region. This is followed by the $23.60-$23.70 supply zone, which if cleared decisively will shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders. The XAG/USD might then climb further beyond the $24.00 mark, towards the $24.20-$24.25 intermediate hurdle, before making a fresh attempt to conquer the $25.00 psychological mark.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|22.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.86
|Daily SMA50
|22.77
|Daily SMA100
|23.19
|Daily SMA200
|23.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.85
|Previous Daily Low
|22.3
|Previous Weekly High
|23.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.54
|Previous Monthly High
|23.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
