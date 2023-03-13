Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD should do well in the later part of the year – ANZ

Silver price has plunged 16% so far this year. Economists at ANZ Bank expect the precious metal to perform better by the end of the year.
Silver price action diverges from fundamentals
“Normally, Silver outperforms Gold in a rising price environment, suggesting Silver should do well in the later part of the year.”
“From a supply-demand perspective, the market is expected to remain undersupplied for this year.”
See – Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bullish momentum continues, eyes on next resistance at $1,960 – ANZ
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.0700
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed toward 1.0700 after having retreated to the 1.0650 area earlier in the session. The sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields weigh on the US Dollar and helps the pair stay in positive territory.
GBP/USD regains traction, advances to 1.2100
GBP/USD has turned north and advanced to the 1.2100 area following a downward correction to 1.2050 in the early European session. The US Dollar struggles to find demand as US Treasury bond yields continue to push lower amid SVB turmoil.
Gold extends rally to fresh multi-week highs above $1,900
Gold price has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed above $1,900 for the first time since early February in the early American session on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 7% on the day amid SVB drama, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
Crypto markets reel from the banking crisis as investors prepare for US CPI
Things are getting really dicey out here as the United States Federal Reserve’s move to cover SVB puts the US regulators in the spotlight. This week is important due to a few things happening in the macroeconomic landscape.
S&P 500 News: Futures fall despite Fed backstopping all depositors at SBV, Signature banks
After losing 4.85% last week, one of its worst performances in some time. S&P 500 futures rose by 1.5% at the start of the premarket but have since fallen to -0.7%