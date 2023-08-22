Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD renews two-week high above $23.00 on crossing monthly resistance line

Share:

Silver Price grinds near the highest level in a fortnight after rising the most since mid-July.

Clear upside break of one-month-old descending resistance line, 100-DMA favors XAG/USD bulls.

200-SMA, previous support line from June will prod Silver buyers.

Silver Price (XAG/USD) remains firmer at the highest level in two weeks despite making rounds of $23.30 during the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session.

The bright metal’s upside break of a one-month-old descending trend line joins the 100-SMA breakout and the bullish MACD signals to lure the buyers.

With this, the commodity appears well set to prod the 200-SMA level of around $23.75. However, the support-turned-resistance line stretched from late June, close to $23.90 by the press time, will test the XAG/USD buyers afterward.

Following that, the $24.00 round may act as an extra check for the Silver bulls before directing them to the late July swing high of near $24.85.

On the flip side, the 100-SMA level of around $23.15 precedes the $23.00 round figure to restrict the XAG/USD’s short-term downside.

Also challenging the Silver bears is the previous resistance line stretched from late July, close to $22.75 at the latest.

In a case where the XAG/USD remains bearish past $22.75, the odds of witnessing a slump toward June’s low of $22.11 and the $22.00 threshold can’t be ruled out.

Overall, the Silver buyers are back in the driver’s seat after the previous day’s heavy run-up.

Silver Price: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected