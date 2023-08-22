Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD renews two-week high above $23.00 on crossing monthly resistance line

- Silver Price grinds near the highest level in a fortnight after rising the most since mid-July.
- Clear upside break of one-month-old descending resistance line, 100-DMA favors XAG/USD bulls.
- 200-SMA, previous support line from June will prod Silver buyers.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) remains firmer at the highest level in two weeks despite making rounds of $23.30 during the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session.
The bright metal’s upside break of a one-month-old descending trend line joins the 100-SMA breakout and the bullish MACD signals to lure the buyers.
With this, the commodity appears well set to prod the 200-SMA level of around $23.75. However, the support-turned-resistance line stretched from late June, close to $23.90 by the press time, will test the XAG/USD buyers afterward.
Following that, the $24.00 round may act as an extra check for the Silver bulls before directing them to the late July swing high of near $24.85.
On the flip side, the 100-SMA level of around $23.15 precedes the $23.00 round figure to restrict the XAG/USD’s short-term downside.
Also challenging the Silver bears is the previous resistance line stretched from late July, close to $22.75 at the latest.
In a case where the XAG/USD remains bearish past $22.75, the odds of witnessing a slump toward June’s low of $22.11 and the $22.00 threshold can’t be ruled out.
Overall, the Silver buyers are back in the driver’s seat after the previous day’s heavy run-up.
Silver Price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.31
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|23.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.42
|Daily SMA50
|23.52
|Daily SMA100
|24.01
|Daily SMA200
|23.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.32
|Previous Daily Low
|22.67
|Previous Weekly High
|23.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.23
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
