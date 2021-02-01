Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rallies hard to eight-year highs at $30, more gains in the offing

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • XAG/USD tested the $30 mark for the first time in eight years.
  • Bulls remain in control amid the retail-trade frenzy.
  • $32.25 next in sight for buyers amid bullish monthly RSI.

Silver (XAG/USD) bulls remain unstoppable for the fourth straight trading session this Monday, as the price reached the highest levels since February 2013 at $30.06.

The relentless rise in silver is mainly driven by the Reddit Group’s led retail-trader craze, who have now shifted their attention to silver while targeting the white metal at $1000/ ounce.

Meanwhile, SD Bullion cited that the physical stock of silver is almost gone, further fuelling the rally in the precious metal.

From a technical perspective, the outlook appears bullish for the XAG bulls, with the next upside target placed at the horizontal trendline resistance (yellow) at $32.25 should the buyers gain a strong foothold above the $30 mark.

Silver Price Chart: Monthly 

 

Further north, the horizontal trendline resistance located at $35.23 could challenge the bulls’ commitment.

 

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hold firmer above 50.00, now peeping into the overbought territory, suggesting that there is a scope for further upside.

Meanwhile, a 21-simple moving average (SMA) and 100-SMA bullish crossover on the said timeframe, which occurred a few months ago, adds credence to the move higher.

Further, a potential golden cross also keeps the doors open for more gains.

Silver Additional levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 29.69
Today Daily Change 2.79
Today Daily Change % 10.37
Today daily open 26.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.87
Daily SMA50 25.19
Daily SMA100 24.82
Daily SMA200 22.79
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.66
Previous Daily Low 26.05
Previous Weekly High 27.66
Previous Weekly Low 24.7
Previous Monthly High 27.92
Previous Monthly Low 24.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.66
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.47
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 28.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 29.3

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

