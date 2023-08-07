Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD licks its wounds near five-month-old support around $23.00

Share:

Silver Price struggles to extend 200-DMA breakdown as ascending trend line from early March prod sellers.

Below-50.0 RSI adds strength to downside barriers ahead of directing XAG/USD price toward June’s low.

Silver buyers have a bumpy road to travel on their return despite crossing jumping back beyond 200-DMA.

Silver Price (XAG/USD) remains on the back foot at the lowest level in a month, making rounds to $23.10-05 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.

That said, the quote’s latest inaction could be linked to the XAG/USD’s inability to extend the 200-DMA breakdown as a five-month-old support line challenges the bears. Also providing headwinds to the Silver Price are the below 50.0 conditions of the RSI (14) line that suggests bottom-picking.

However, the bearish MACD signals join the key DMA breakdown to keep the Silver sellers hopeful.

Hence, the commodity’s fresh downside may wait for a clear break of the stated support line, close to $23.00 by the press time.

Following that, the November 2022 peak of around $22.25 and June 2023 bottom surrounding $22.10 may prod the XAG/USD sellers before directing them to an 11-month-old rising support line, close to $21.75 by the press time.

Alternatively, recovery moves must provide a daily closing beyond the 200-DMA hurdle of $23.20.

Even so, the $24.00 round figure, June’s peak of around $24.55 and a downward-sloping resistance line from May 05, near $25.05 by the press time, will challenge the XAG/USD.

Silver Price: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected