Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD licks its wounds near five-month-old support around $23.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver Price struggles to extend 200-DMA breakdown as ascending trend line from early March prod sellers.
  • Below-50.0 RSI adds strength to downside barriers ahead of directing XAG/USD price toward June’s low.
  • Silver buyers have a bumpy road to travel on their return despite crossing jumping back beyond 200-DMA.

Silver Price (XAG/USD) remains on the back foot at the lowest level in a month, making rounds to $23.10-05 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.

That said, the quote’s latest inaction could be linked to the XAG/USD’s inability to extend the 200-DMA breakdown as a five-month-old support line challenges the bears. Also providing headwinds to the Silver Price are the below 50.0 conditions of the RSI (14) line that suggests bottom-picking.

However, the bearish MACD signals join the key DMA breakdown to keep the Silver sellers hopeful.

Hence, the commodity’s fresh downside may wait for a clear break of the stated support line, close to $23.00 by the press time.

Following that, the November 2022 peak of around $22.25 and June 2023 bottom surrounding $22.10 may prod the XAG/USD sellers before directing them to an 11-month-old rising support line, close to $21.75 by the press time.

Alternatively, recovery moves must provide a daily closing beyond the 200-DMA hurdle of $23.20.

Even so, the $24.00 round figure, June’s peak of around $24.55 and a downward-sloping resistance line from May 05, near $25.05 by the press time, will challenge the XAG/USD.

Silver Price: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 23.11
Today Daily Change -0.52
Today Daily Change % -2.20%
Today daily open 23.63
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.35
Daily SMA50 23.73
Daily SMA100 24.05
Daily SMA200 23.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.8
Previous Daily Low 23.23
Previous Weekly High 24.84
Previous Weekly Low 23.23
Previous Monthly High 25.27
Previous Monthly Low 22.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.44

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

