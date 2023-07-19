Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD holds to gains above @$25.00 as rising-wedge looms

- Four days of steady upward momentum on the daily chart, with XAG/USD consolidating around the $24.50-$25.20 zone.
- The 4-hour chart signals a potential pullback, forming a rising wedge with the 20-EMA offering possible support at around $24.95.
- Resistance lies at the May 11 high of $25.47 and the May 10 high of $25.91. Should XAG/USD fall, support can be found at $25.00, $24.95 (20-EMA), and $24.52 (June 9 high).
Silver price achieves modest gains on Wednesday amid falling US Treasury bond yields despite overall US Dollar (USD) strength across the FX board. Soft US housing data, and yesterday’s mixed Retail Sales figures, boosted the USD. That said, the XAG/USD is trading at $25.14, above its opening price by 0.34%.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The XAG/USD daily chart portrays the white metal as upward biased, rising steadily during the last four days after the July 13 rally of almost 3%. Since then, the XAG/USD has remained at around the $24.50-$25.20 area, consolidating ahead of testing strong resistance at the May 11 daily high of $25.47, ahead of the XAG/USD’s reaching the year-to-date (YTD) high of $26.13.
From an intraday perspective, the XAG/USD 4-hour chart portrays the pair as upward biased but forming a rising wedge, which could pave the way for a pullback. Still, the presence of the 20-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around $24.95 tracks XAG/USD price action and might cap Silver’s fall, once it breaks out.
The XAG/USD first support would be the $25.00 figure. Once cleared, the next support would be the 20-EMA at $24.95, followed by the June 9 daily high at $24.52. A breakout below that level would expose a strong support area at around $24.00/25.
Conversely, if XAG/USD rallies past the top of the rising wedge, the following supply area would be the May 11 daily high at $25.47, followed by the May 10 high at $25.91.
XAG/USD Price Action – 4-Hour chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.17
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|25.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.3
|Daily SMA50
|23.56
|Daily SMA100
|23.61
|Daily SMA200
|22.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.17
|Previous Daily Low
|24.77
|Previous Weekly High
|25.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.75
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD depressed ahead of key Australian data Premium
The AUD/USD pair trades below 0.6800, losing ground for a fourth consecutive day. The US Dollar managed to recover some ground despite persistent optimism. Wall Street trimming gains ahead of the close helps the Greenback.
EUR/USD struggles to recover the 1.1200 mark Premium
The EUR/USD pair finally shed some ground, bottoming on Wednesday at 1.1173. The pair, however, remains within familiar levels as subdued US Dollar demand limits the bearish potential.
Gold: XAU/USD holding on to gains after modest USD comeback Premium
Spot Gold retains its positive tone and trades not far below the psychological $2,000 mark. Market players maintain bets against the American currency as Treasury yields extend their pullback.
Ethereum competitor Solana introduces new compiler to attract developers from ETH ecosystem
Solana labs announced the launch of its new compiler, Solang. The developers behind the project are keen on attracting developers from the Ethereum ecosystem. The introduction of Solang could catalyze SOL price recovery.
Metals are to consolidate around the zero mark at best
Sectorally surging as everything not defensive advanced - but advance-decline line and new highs new lows are still very good – the key ratios keep pointing to there being more in this rally (bonds internally and stocks to bonds ratios).