- Silver once again failed near the $19.50 supply zone and edged lower on Thursday.
- The formation of a rectangle could be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase.
- Oversold RSI on the daily chart warrants caution before placing fresh bearish bets.
Silver struggled to capitalize on the overnight positive move from the vicinity of a two-year low and attracted fresh selling near the $19.45-$19.50 region. The intraday slide extended through the first half of the European session and dragged spot prices back below the $19.00 round-figure mark.
Looking at the broader picture, the recent range-bound price action witnessed over the past one-and-a-half week or so constitutes the formation of a rectangle. This points to indecision over the next leg of a directional move for the XAG/USD and warrants caution before placing fresh directional bets.
Given the recent decline from mid-$22.00 or June monthly high, the rectangle could be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase and supports prospects for an extension near-term depreciating move. That said, the oversold RSI (14) on the daily chart could hold back bearish traders on the sidelines.
Nevertheless, acceptance below the $19.00 round-figure mark validates the negative outlook. Some follow-through selling below the $18.75 area, or a two-year low, would make the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the downward trajectory towards the $18.00 en-route the $17.65 support zone.
On the flip side, the top boundary of the aforementioned trading range, around the $19.50-$19.55 area, might continue to act as an immediate strong barrier hurdle. Any subsequent move up is more likely to meet with a fresh supply and run out of steam just ahead of the $20.00 psychological mark.
That said, a sustained move beyond the latter might trigger a short-covering move and allow the XAG/USD to surpass an intermediate barrier near the $20.60-$20.65 region, which coincides with the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. The recovery could further get extended towards the $21.00 mark.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.61
|Today daily open
|19.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.37
|Daily SMA50
|21.21
|Daily SMA100
|22.99
|Daily SMA200
|23.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.41
|Previous Daily Low
|18.86
|Previous Weekly High
|20.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.92
|Previous Monthly High
|22.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
