Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls retain control near multi-month peak, above $25.00

- Silver pulls back after hitting a near seven-month high earlier this Friday.
- The technical setup favours bulls and supports prospects for further gains.
- A slightly overbought RSI is seen as the only factor acting as a headwind.
Silver (XAG/USD) retreats from the vicinity of mid-$25.00s, or a near seven-month peak touched this Friday and refreshes daily low during the early part of the European session. The white metal, however, manages to hold above the $25.00 psychological mark and seems poised to prolong its well-established upward trajectory witnessed over the past three weeks or so.
The recent breakout through a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), a multi-month-old descending trend line and the overnight close above the $25.00 mark validates the near-term positive outlook for the XAG/USD. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is flashing slightly overbought conditions and holding back bulls from placing fresh bets. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for any further gains.
From current levels, weakness below the $25.00 round figure is likely to find some support near the $24.75-$24.70 region. Any further pullback could be seen as a buying opportunity near the $24.20-$24.15 region and is likely to remain limited near the descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, around the $24.00 mark. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if broken might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for a deeper corrective decline, towards retesting the 200-day SMA, near the $23.40-$23.35 area.
On the flip side, the multi-month peak, around the $25.45-$25.50 region, might now act as an immediate hurdle, above which the XAG/USD could accelerate the momentum towards reclaiming the $26.00 mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the YTD peak, around the $26.15 area touched in May, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The subsequent move-up has the potential to lift the white metal to the $27.00 neighbourhood, or the March 2022 yearly swing high.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.28
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|25.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.57
|Daily SMA50
|22.91
|Daily SMA100
|23.3
|Daily SMA200
|23.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.27
|Previous Daily Low
|24.93
|Previous Weekly High
|24.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.25
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains near 1.0900 amid weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading near 1.0900, consolidating its recovery from multi-day lows in European trading on Friday. The pair finds support from a weaker US Dollar but falling Eurozone inflation and a stagnant economy fuel hopes of ECB rate cuts, capping the pair's upside. US data and Powell eyed.
GBP/USD trades higher around 1.2650 on hawkish BoE, weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD is recovering its previous losses, trading higher around 1.2650 in the European session on Friday. The weaker US Dollar, amid sluggish US Treasury yields, and hawkish BoE commentary continue to underpin the sentiment around the pair. All eyes are on US ISM PMI and Powell.
Gold price struggles to build on modest intraday gains, awaits US ISM PMI and Fed’s Powell
Gold price (XAU/USD) catches fresh bids on Friday and sticks to its modest intraday gains through the early European session, though lacks follow-through.
Bitcoin less than 21,000 blocks away from fourth halving, financial advisors await Spot ETF approval
Bitcoin is inching closer to the anticipated fourth halving event, scheduled for April 17, 2024, tentatively. BTC price is likely to rally to its $40,000 target; analysts consider this level a “magnet” for Bitcoin.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: US Dollar set to decline on further signs of slowdown Premium
For a change, Nonfarm Payrolls is released on the second Friday of the month, but the first day of December does feature a leading indicator – a snapshot of the industrial sector, the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index.