Silver Price Analysis: 50-DMA prods XAG/USD bulls around mid-$23.00s as key data/events loom

- Silver Price edges higher while refreshing two-week top, up for fifth consecutive day.
- Clear upside break of 200-DMA, firmer oscillators favor XAG/USD bulls.
- 50-DMA, late July’s swing low test Silver buyers before the key resistance line from early May.
- Bears need sustained downside break of “Golden Fibonacci Ratio” to retake control.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) picks up bids to refresh two-week high around $23.50 during the mid-Asian session on Wednesday.
In doing so, the XAG/USD prints five-day uptrend while justifying the previous day’s upside break of the 200-DMA, as well as the bullish MACD signals.
Also adding strength to the upside bias is the commodity’s successful recovery from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the XAG/USD’s March–May upside, also known as the “Golden Fibonacci Ratio”. Furthermore, upbeat conditions of the RSI (14) line add strength to the commodity’s recovery moves.
With this, the Silver buyers are likely to overcome the immediate 50-DMA hurdle of $23.50, could direct the buyers toward the late July’s swing low surrounding $24.05.
However, a downward-sloping resistance line from May 05, close to $24.90 by the press time, appears a tough nut to crack for the Silver buyers.
Alternatively, a downside break of the 200-DMA, close to $23.30 at the latest, could convince intraday sellers of the bright metal.
Even so, the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements, respectively near $23.00 and $22.30, could challenge the Silver bears before giving them control.
Fundamentally, the market’s cautious mood ahead of today’s preliminary readings of the August month Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) and the top-tier central bankers’ speeches at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium event, scheduled for August 24–26, prod the XAG/USD traders.
Silver Price: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.47
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|23.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.35
|Daily SMA50
|23.51
|Daily SMA100
|24
|Daily SMA200
|23.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.45
|Previous Daily Low
|23.21
|Previous Weekly High
|23.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.23
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.75
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds to 0.6450 on US-China optimism, USD retreat
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6450, sustaining the rebound on Wednesday, despite softer Australia activity data for August. The renewed US-China optimism and a broad US Dollar retreat underpin the pair ahead of the key US PMI data.
EUR/USD bulls retake 1.0850 ahead of EU/US PMI
EUR/USD is looking to build the recovery above 1.0850 in Wednesday's Asian trading. Upbeat mood and a retreat in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields fuel EUR/USD's renewed upside. All eyes remain on the EU and US PMIs.
Gold treads water around $1,900 despite firmer US Dollar
Gold price marginally extends its gains and successfully continues the winning streak for the third day. XAU/USD hovers around $1,900 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Wednesday, showing signs of recovery following four consecutive weeks of losses despite a firmer US Dollar (USD).
Uniswap price June-July rally of 65% undone as UNI falls by 25% in a week
Uniswap price is taking the spot of one of the biggest losers of the month, with the altcoin’s losses extending with every passing day. However, a key indicator suggests that UNI’s bearishness might be reaching the point of saturation, leaving a reversal as the likely option.
Jackson Hole symposium to shape Dollar’s path
The Fed’s annual economic symposium will kick off on Thursday, but the highlight will be Chairman Powell’s flagship speech on Friday. With US yields trading at their highest levels of this cycle, his signals on interest rates could either add fuel to this rally or trigger a correction, driving the dollar accordingly.