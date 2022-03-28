Shopee unit in India to shut down operations.

SE stock drops in premarket as India is one of the world's largest e-commerce opportunities.

Sea Limited faces Indian hostility to Chinese companies despite being a Singapore-based company.

Sea Limited (SE), a major global e-commerce player, has decided to immediately shut down its Indian Shopee unit, which it only launched back in October of last year. The unit had already amassed 12 million users in its short six-month stint. SE stock dropped 5% in the premarket on Monday but has lost just 2.3% in the proper session and now trades at $113.50

Sea Limited Stock News: Rebuffed in India

Sea Limited's announcement comes one month after India banned Free Fire, which was then Sea's top-performing game. Sea Limited is a bit like China's Tencent (TCEHY). It has both retail e-commerce offerings, such as its Shopee subsidiary, and then a large digital and mobile gaming unit. The gaming unit was seeing major growth among India's population of 1.3 billion, but Sea faced the same obstacles as other Chinese digital companies. Indian regulators have been busy cracking down on numerous Chinese app companies in the past year, primarily scrutinizing them for user data collection.

Sea Limited is based in Singapore, but its CEO and founder, Forrest Li, is Chinese. This is a bad sign for Sea Limited shareholders, who were hoping to rebound with other battered tech stocks in the past two weeks. SE stock is down 49% year to date and 70% from its all-time high last October at $372.70.

Morgan Stanley quickly put out a statement saying the decision to leave India was a "clear positive" despite the optics. "We have struggled to make the underlying unit economics work in the India market," analysts wrote. Competing with Amazon, Flipkart, and a number of other e-commerce options made India a difficult strategy from the outset.

Sea Limited Stock Forecast: Follow the 9-day moving average

The 9-day moving average just crossed above the 20-day moving average on March 24, last Thursday. SE stock had been in an uptrend until Monday's news concerning India. Sea Limited stock seems to have found support near the 20-day moving average, so the news cycle may not be enough to hijack or offset the current optimism. With the stock being beaten down so much in the past three months, there is only so much lower it can go.

Long-term support sits at $85. SE stock may head back there or it might find support at $101, a price level with a history dating back several years. If the 9-day moving average rises above the 200-day moving average (somewhere around $125 most likely), then SE stock is back in bull mode. From there it will face strong resistance at both $150 and $174. For now, SE shareholders will just be happy if the news out of India does little to affect the share price.