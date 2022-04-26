Russia's Lavrov: Too early to talk about mediation in Ukraine talks, Russia committed to diplomatic solution

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that it is too early to talk about mediation in talks with Ukraine, though Russia remains committed to a diplomatic solution, reported Reuters.
His comments come after Russian President Vladimir Putin last week accused Ukraine of not being ready to seek mutually acceptable solutions.
An FT report this morning suggested that the EU is mulling a cap on the price paid for Russian oil as a way to hit Kremlin revenues in its next sanctions package.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes 2020 lows at 1.0637 as USD regains poise
EUR/USD is dropping below 1.0700, re-approaching 2020 lows at 1.0637. The US dollar resumes the uptrend, as markets turn cautious on China covid concerns and hawkish Fed bets. The euro bulls ignore hawkish ECB-speak. Focus shifts to the US data.
GBP/USD drops to test 1.2700 amid resurgent USD demand
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.2700, having erased the recovery gains amid a renewed upside in the US dollar and a tepid risk tone. The pound continues to suffer from the Fed-BOE policy divergence theme. US data awaited.
Battle lines well-mapped for gold ahead of key event risks
Nothing much has changed fundamentally for Gold Price over the past 24 hours, although bulls are seeing some temporary reprieve. The bearish potential remains intact for XAUUSD, as the US dollar holds near two-year highs vs. its main rivals.
Will Ethereum price rally to $3,700? These whales believe so
Ethereum price recovery after the recent stint indicates that the bulls are back in business. The technicals and on-chain metrics have aligned and are signaling a recovery rally soon.
TSLA stock pledged as Elon takes Twitter (TWTR) but is Bill Gates short Tesla?
Tesla stock was left in the shadows on Monday something it is not accustomed to. But fear not it is likely to be short-lived as the Technoking of Tesla now has the world's largest advertising board for Tesla.