Rivian Stock News and Forecast: After 11% rout, RIVN nears all-time low

RIVN shed over 11.2% on Wednesday amid a souring market mood and a competitor's deal.

Rivian gave in to pressure as stocks suffered from FOMC minutes.

Expected higher interest rates are hurting most EV and pre-revenue stocks.

Rivian (RIVN) stock plummeted on Wednesday after two pieces of news combined to give investors the goosebumps. Most pressing was the announcement that its major early investor Amazon (AMZN) would be purchasing electric delivery vehicles from Stellantis NV, a Netherlands-based vehicle manufacturer. The US Federal Reserve then released its FOMC Minutes, which showed most policymakers were prepared to start tapering the central bank's bond purchases in the near future. This last piece of news also caused most growth stocks to sell off as it would mean higher interest rates.

Rivian Stock News: a competitor now has Amazon's eye

Although Amazon said it had always planned to utilize more than one EV producer, its major investment in Rivian and long-time agreement to purchase 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from the recently public company had investors feeling betrayed.

Rivian is scheduled to begin delivering on its 100,000 unit order in the second half of this year, while Stellantis will not deliver any of its Ram ProMaster Battery Electric Vehicles until 2023. Stellantis has already been providing Amazon with oil-fueled delivery vehicles for several years.

Additionally, new FOMC Minutes demonstrated a Federal Reserve ready to act decisively against rising inflation by beginning to end its bond-buying program. The market views this as the end of an easy money era and has responded by dumping a number of the most high-flying growth stocks of the pandemic. With just 650 or so R1 electric trucks produced in December, Rivian is not pre-revenue per se, but it is close.

RIVN key statistics

Market Cap $80 billion Price/Earnings N/A Price/Sales N/A Price/Book N/A Enterprise Value $78 billion Operating Margin N/A Profit Margin N/A 52-week high $179.47 52-week low $88.40 Short Interest 5% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy, $134.86

Rivian Stock Forecast: better entries to come

RIVN shares had their IPO announced at $78 per share in the first half of November, but of course the stock never traded there and immediately rose to a high of $179.47 in just its fifth session.

After Wednesday's plunge, RIVN stock trades just above the all-time low of $88.40 set on December 20. It seems highly likely that a new low will be set soon enough. Ever since the all-time high on November 16, shares have steadily fallen.

With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 41, hardly in oversold territory, it seems likely that the ongoing bear market for growth stocks will lead to price discovery in the coming month. A significant point is that the 9-day moving average has never once breached above the 21-day moving average. The only price that may hold is the $78 IPO price. If early institutional investors decide to throw in the towel there, however, then RIVN could experience much lower prices.

Chinese EV maker Nio (NIO), for instance, is much further along in the production ramp up process and still trades for about 40% less than Rivian. Backer Ford (F), which owns a 10% stake in RIVN, may become a major competitor as it announced on Tuesday that it has now received reservations for 200,000 electric F-150s.

RIVN 1-day chart