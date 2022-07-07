- Rivian produced 4,401 vehicles during Q2.
- RIVN stock rallied 10.4% on this production news.
- The EV automaker may now meet annual production goals.
Rivian (RIVN) stock blasted off in a way it has not been used to since the first heady days following its IPO last November. Just released production data shows that Rivian appears to be moving in the right direction. The EV automaker said it manufactured 4,401 vehicles during the second quarter that ended in June and delivered 4,467 vehicles during the period as well. Shares are up another 1% to $29.95 in Thursday's premarket.
Also read: Tesla Stock Deep Dive: Price target at $400 on China headwinds, margin compression, lower deliveries
Rivian Stock News: Management holds tight to 25k production goal
These figures were key to observers as the Rivian management reiterated its guidance that it will produce 25,000 vehicles total for the full year. This will require heavy ramping up of existing production because year-to-date Rivian has produced only around 8,000 units. 25,000 units will require a more than doubling of capacity from the first half of the year.
Rivian currently produces the R1T pick-up truck and the R1S SUV, as well as the EDV delivery van that Amazon originally agreed to buy 100,000 units of. As production of the EDV got pushed back earlier this year, Rivian's stock began crashing from its post-IPO heights after Amazon began signing deals with Stellantis to produce electric delivery vehicles.
The R1T starts at $67,500, and the R1S has an initial price of $72,500 for the entry-level model. When Rivian decided to raise prices earlier this year due to increased material costs on customers who had already supplied downpayments, enough customers threatened to pull their reservations that Rivian relented.
Rivian Stock Forecast: RIVN sees resistance between $30.70 and $34.28
Although RIVN stock continues to see optimism in Thursday's premarket, bulls have their work cut out for them. As can be seen on the daily chart below, a number of resistance bands sit close together above the current price. First, comes $30.70, resisistance from May through July. Then there is the range high from May 31 and June 2 at $32.60. Above that is more resistance from April 22 through May 4 at $34.28.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) did just perform a bullish crossover on Wednesday, but now it needs to continue this through the zero threshold to demonstrate that a serious rally is in the works. The 9-day moving average also needs to confirm a rally by crossing above its 21-day counterpart. Long-term support remains at the May 11 low of $19.25.
RIVN daily chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.0200 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range below 1.0200 on Thursday. The ECB accounts showed that some members wanted to keep the door open for a large rate hike in July but the euro failed to gather strength. Mixed US data were largely ignored by investors.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2000 on hawkish BOE commentary
GBP/USD has regathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2000 during the American session. BOE policymaker Catherine Mann said on Thursday that the uncertainty about the inflation process strengthens the case for front-loading interest rate rises.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,740 as US yields edge higher
Gold has erased its daily gains in the early American session and retreated to the $1,740 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% after the latest US data, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Crypto are primed for a significant rebound
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are slowly but surely recovering from the uppercut cryptocurrencies received these past few weeks and months.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!