RBA seen keeping rates on hold at 0.75% - UOB

The RBA is expected to maintain its policy rate unchanged at the next meeting in February, according to Global Economics & Markets Research at UOB Group.

Key Quotes

“It is indeed clear that the RBA appears to be in a holding pattern as it waits to gauge the effects of the rate cuts so far this year. We are thus maintaining our OCR call of 0.75%, for now. We are, however, not ruling out further easing ahead. In fact, the case for a rate cut at the next RBA meeting on 4 February 2020, will depend on housing, construction and economic data released over the next two months.”