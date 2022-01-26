Powell speech: Both sides of our mandate are calling for Fed to move away from highly accommodative stance

Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his post-Fed meeting press conference said that both sides of our mandate are calling for the Fed to move away from highly accommodative policy.
Additional Remarks:
"The labor market is consistent with max employment."
"That is also my personal view."
"Broad agreement on FOMC will soon be time to raise rates."
"Level of maximum employment may increase as more people return to labor market."
"The policy path we are contemplating would be supportive of that outcome."
"There is quite a bit of room to raise interest rates."
"There is quite a bit of room to raise rates without dampening employment."
"This is a very very strong labor market."
"We can move rates up without having to undermine the jobs market."
"Other forces this year should also bring down inflation."
"Fiscal policy will be less supportive of growth this year."
"Fiscal impulse to growth will be significantly lower, also helping curb inflation."
"There are multiple forces that should be working this year to bring inflation down this year."
"We are prepared to use our tools to ensure higher inflation does not become entrenched."
"The Fed just turning to balance sheet questions."
"This meeting we have put together guidance for decision making."
"This process we will spend time on in upcoming meetings."
"At the appropriate time, we'll give more information on balance sheet reduction."
"The next meeting we will turn to discussing more details on balance sheet reduction."
"At the next meeting will be coming to more of the details on the balance sheet."
"Current economy means we can move sooner and perhaps faster than we did last time."
"We do want balance sheet to be reduced primarily by adjusting reinvestments."
"We think of balance sheet as moving in the background in a predictable manner."
"The active tool is the Fed Funds rate."
"There is an element of uncertainty around the balance sheet."
"Greater clarity we have is on how the Fed funds rate affects financial conditions."
"Balance sheet reduction will start in the background."
"We will arrive at timing, pace and composition of balance sheet reduction, announce it, and will have it running in the background."
"On the size, pace and composition, they are still to be discussed."
EUR/USD extends slide on hawkish Powell comments, trades below 1.1250
EUR/USD extended its daily slide during FOMC Chairman Powell's press conference and fell to its lowest level in more than a month below 1.1250. Reflecting the renewed dollar strength, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on a daily basis at 96.50.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3500 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD lost its traction and fell into the negative territory below 1.3500. The greenback seems to be capitalizing on FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks, causing the pair to continue to edge lower.
Gold to post largest one-day decline of 2022 as it falls below $1,820
Gold is down more than 1.5% on a daily basis on Wednesday and trades below $1,820 pressured by broad dollar strength and surging yields. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 4% on Powell's hawkish comments on rate outlook.
Cryptos to enjoy 20% upswing
BTC generated a significant amount of buying during the early NY trading session, pushing higher by more than 5%. Likewise, ETH has rallied over 24% from the weekly lows. XRP continues to lag BTC and ETH in performance, but a rally of its own is likely to develop very soon.