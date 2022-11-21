Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBPUSD set to reclaim 200-DMA in the Thanksgiving week

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
GBPUSD builds cushion around 1.1900 as focus shifts to US Durable Goods Orders data

The GBPUSD pair is building a base marginally below the round-level resistance of 1.1900 in the early Asian session. The Cable is continuously getting cushion around 1.1880 as overall optimism in the market is support bulls while the upside is capped amid uncertainty over the release of the US Durable Goods Orders data.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1855
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 1.1884
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1584
Daily SMA50 1.137
Daily SMA100 1.1645
Daily SMA200 1.2224
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1951
Previous Daily Low 1.1858
Previous Weekly High 1.2029
Previous Weekly Low 1.171
Previous Monthly High 1.1646
Previous Monthly Low 1.0924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1915
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1893
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1844
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1805
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1751
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1937
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.199
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.203

 


GBPUSD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling set to reclaim 200-DMA in the Thanksgiving week

GBPUSD buyers remained unstoppable for the second straight week, despite a lack of bullish impetus from the highly-anticipated United Kingdom Autumn Budget. The Pound Sterling also stood resilient to the recent rebound in the US Dollar, as attention now turns toward the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) November policy meeting minutes in the Thanksgiving week.

