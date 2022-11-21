Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBPUSD set to reclaim 200-DMA in the Thanksgiving week

GBPUSD builds cushion around 1.1900 as focus shifts to US Durable Goods Orders data
The GBPUSD pair is building a base marginally below the round-level resistance of 1.1900 in the early Asian session. The Cable is continuously getting cushion around 1.1880 as overall optimism in the market is support bulls while the upside is capped amid uncertainty over the release of the US Durable Goods Orders data.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1855
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.1884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1584
|Daily SMA50
|1.137
|Daily SMA100
|1.1645
|Daily SMA200
|1.2224
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1951
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1858
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2029
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.171
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1893
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1805
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1937
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.199
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.203
GBPUSD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling set to reclaim 200-DMA in the Thanksgiving week
GBPUSD buyers remained unstoppable for the second straight week, despite a lack of bullish impetus from the highly-anticipated United Kingdom Autumn Budget. The Pound Sterling also stood resilient to the recent rebound in the US Dollar, as attention now turns toward the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) November policy meeting minutes in the Thanksgiving week.
