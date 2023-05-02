Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD under pressure on US debt ceiling woes

GBP/USD under pressure on US debt ceiling woes, ahead of the Fed’s decision
Pound Sterling finds floor in mid 1.24s after US JOLTS Job Openings miss
The Pound Sterling (GBP) bleeds into the 1.24s against the US Dollar (USD) during the US session on Tuesday, as USD gains support from the news of the emergency rescue of First Republic Bank over the weekend. The takeover of the troubled lender by JP Morgan suggests the Federal Reserve is much more likely to hike rates at its meeting concluding Wednesday. The release of lower-than-expected JOLTS Job Openings data triggers a sell-off in the US Dollar, however, providing a late lift to the pair during US hours. Read More...
GBP/USD trades with modest losses below 1.2500 mark, downside potential seems limited
The GBP/USD pair turns lower for the second successive day on Tuesday and weakens further below the 1.2500 psychological mark during the first half of the European session. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2471
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2496
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2455
|Daily SMA50
|1.226
|Daily SMA100
|1.2214
|Daily SMA200
|1.1942
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2571
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2481
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2584
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2387
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2515
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2426
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2371
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2551
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2606
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2642
