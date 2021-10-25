Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades below 1.3800

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retreats to mid-1.3700s, back closer to ascending channel support

The GBP/USD pair struggled to preserve its intraday gains to the 1.3800 neighborhood and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The pair was last seen hovering around mid-1.3700s, just a few pips above lows touched during the Asian session.

The US dollar attracted some buying amid elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair and led to the intraday decline. Read more...

GBP/USD analysis: Trades below 1.3800

Since GMT midnight to Monday, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate was finding support in the 1.3760 mark. Meanwhile, resistance was being provided by the combination of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages at 1.3790 and 1.3795.

If the GBP/USD passes the resistance of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages and the 1.3800 mark, the pair could reach the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3831 and the previous week's high at 1.3835. Read more...

GBP/USD inches closer to 1.3800 amid weaker USD, Brexit headlines

GBP/USD remains firm on the first trading day of the week in the early European session. The pair managed to gather momentum following the previous two session’s fall-off. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3780, up 0.19% for the day.

The sterling keeps its foot firmly against the majors amidst the expectations that the Bank of England (BOE) will be probably the first major central bank to raise interest rates in the post-pandemic cycle but economists warned that markets are already pricing the early rate hikes. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3754
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.3755
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3645
Daily SMA50 1.3712
Daily SMA100 1.38
Daily SMA200 1.385
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3815
Previous Daily Low 1.3736
Previous Weekly High 1.3834
Previous Weekly Low 1.3709
Previous Monthly High 1.3913
Previous Monthly Low 1.3412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3766
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3785
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3722
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.369
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3644
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3801
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3848
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.388

 

 

