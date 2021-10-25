Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades below 1.3800

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retreats to mid-1.3700s, back closer to ascending channel support
The GBP/USD pair struggled to preserve its intraday gains to the 1.3800 neighborhood and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The pair was last seen hovering around mid-1.3700s, just a few pips above lows touched during the Asian session.
The US dollar attracted some buying amid elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair and led to the intraday decline. Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Trades below 1.3800
Since GMT midnight to Monday, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate was finding support in the 1.3760 mark. Meanwhile, resistance was being provided by the combination of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages at 1.3790 and 1.3795.
If the GBP/USD passes the resistance of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages and the 1.3800 mark, the pair could reach the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3831 and the previous week's high at 1.3835. Read more...
GBP/USD inches closer to 1.3800 amid weaker USD, Brexit headlines
GBP/USD remains firm on the first trading day of the week in the early European session. The pair managed to gather momentum following the previous two session’s fall-off. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3780, up 0.19% for the day.
The sterling keeps its foot firmly against the majors amidst the expectations that the Bank of England (BOE) will be probably the first major central bank to raise interest rates in the post-pandemic cycle but economists warned that markets are already pricing the early rate hikes. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3754
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3755
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3645
|Daily SMA50
|1.3712
|Daily SMA100
|1.38
|Daily SMA200
|1.385
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3815
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3736
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3834
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3709
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3766
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3785
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3722
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.369
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3644
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3801
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3848
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.388
