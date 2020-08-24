Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD to fall once the greenback stabilizes

GBP/USD: Negative RSI divergence points to consolidation – Commerzbank
GBP/USD's RSI has diverged. Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, expects the cable to slump toward the 1.2814 June high whiñe below 1.3284. On the other hand, above 1.3284 GBP/USD will target the 1.35 level.
Key quotes: "GBP/USD last week reversed just ahead of the 1.3284 December high. The new high of 1.3268 was accompanied by a divergence of the daily RSI and this was coupled with a 13 count. We would thus allow for a corrective dip back." Read more...
GBP/USD to fall once the greenback stabilizes
GBP/USD is struggling to take advantage of the dollar's weakness. Inconclusive Brexit talks and fears of a lockdown in Birmingham are stemming sterling's recovery, according to FXStreet's analyst Yohay Elam.
Key quotes: "Birmingham – a large English city – is on the brink of lockdown. The British media has been reporting about illegal parties as one of the reasons for the rise in coronavirus cases in the city. Read more...
GBP/USD clings to modest gains around 1.3100 mark, upside seems limited
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move to the 1.3115 area and quickly retreated around 20-30 pips from daily tops, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
The pair managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and was being supported by the emergence of some fresh US Dollar selling. The political deadlock over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures, along with growing concerns about the US economic recovery continued weighing on the greenback through the early part of the trading activity on the first day of the week. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.312
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3089
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3075
|Daily SMA50
|1.2753
|Daily SMA100
|1.2582
|Daily SMA200
|1.2722
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3255
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3059
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3059
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.318
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3013
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2938
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2817
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3331
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3406
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Struggles below 0.7200 despite broad risk-on mood
AUD/USD attempts recovery from 0.7153 after flashing third consecutive day under 0.7200 mark. Virus vaccine/treatment optimism gained support from US COVID-19 figures. No major data/events on the calendar, virus headlines, chatters over Jackson Hole Symposium will be the key.
XAU/USD reverses from five-day highs and hits fresh daily lows under $1960
Gold is falling modestly on Monday after being unable to hold onto gains and following recovery of the US dollar during the American session. The ounce peaked at $1,962, but it quickly turned to the downside.
USD/JPY continues to move sideways below 106.00
USD/JPY is struggling to find direction on Monday. S Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 93.00. Upbeat market mood keeps safe-haven JPY's gains limited.
Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand
Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.
WTI testing key resistance structure, anchored by increasing COVID-19 cases
Failures above $40 and break below support opens risk back to test the prior resistance set in April of this year some $10 lower from today.