Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD to fall once the greenback stabilizes

GBP/USD: Negative RSI divergence points to consolidation – Commerzbank

GBP/USD's RSI has diverged. Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, expects the cable to slump toward the 1.2814 June high whiñe below 1.3284. On the other hand, above 1.3284 GBP/USD will target the 1.35 level.

Key quotes: "GBP/USD last week reversed just ahead of the 1.3284 December high. The new high of 1.3268 was accompanied by a divergence of the daily RSI and this was coupled with a 13 count. We would thus allow for a corrective dip back." Read more...

 

GBP/USD to fall once the greenback stabilizes

GBP/USD is struggling to take advantage of the dollar's weakness. Inconclusive Brexit talks and fears of a lockdown in Birmingham are stemming sterling's recovery, according to FXStreet's analyst Yohay Elam.

Key quotes: "Birmingham – a large English city – is on the brink of lockdown. The British media has been reporting about illegal parties as one of the reasons for the rise in coronavirus cases in the city. Read more...

 

GBP/USD clings to modest gains around 1.3100 mark, upside seems limited

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move to the 1.3115 area and quickly retreated around 20-30 pips from daily tops, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

The pair managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and was being supported by the emergence of some fresh US Dollar selling. The political deadlock over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures, along with growing concerns about the US economic recovery continued weighing on the greenback through the early part of the trading activity on the first day of the week. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.312
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.3089
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3075
Daily SMA50 1.2753
Daily SMA100 1.2582
Daily SMA200 1.2722
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3255
Previous Daily Low 1.3059
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.3059
Previous Monthly High 1.317
Previous Monthly Low 1.236
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.318
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3013
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2938
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2817
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.321
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3331
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3406

 

