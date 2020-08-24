Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD to fall once the greenback stabilizes

GBP/USD: Negative RSI divergence points to consolidation – Commerzbank

GBP/USD's RSI has diverged. Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, expects the cable to slump toward the 1.2814 June high whiñe below 1.3284. On the other hand, above 1.3284 GBP/USD will target the 1.35 level.

Key quotes: "GBP/USD last week reversed just ahead of the 1.3284 December high. The new high of 1.3268 was accompanied by a divergence of the daily RSI and this was coupled with a 13 count. We would thus allow for a corrective dip back." Read more...

GBP/USD to fall once the greenback stabilizes

GBP/USD is struggling to take advantage of the dollar's weakness. Inconclusive Brexit talks and fears of a lockdown in Birmingham are stemming sterling's recovery, according to FXStreet's analyst Yohay Elam.

Key quotes: "Birmingham – a large English city – is on the brink of lockdown. The British media has been reporting about illegal parties as one of the reasons for the rise in coronavirus cases in the city. Read more...

GBP/USD clings to modest gains around 1.3100 mark, upside seems limited

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move to the 1.3115 area and quickly retreated around 20-30 pips from daily tops, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

The pair managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and was being supported by the emergence of some fresh US Dollar selling. The political deadlock over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures, along with growing concerns about the US economic recovery continued weighing on the greenback through the early part of the trading activity on the first day of the week. Read more...