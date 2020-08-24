GBP/USD clings to modest gains around 1.3100 mark, upside seems limited

- GBP/USD gained some traction on Monday amid renewed USD selling bias.
- Persistent Brexit-related uncertainty kept a lid on any strong positive move.
- Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move to the 1.3115 area and quickly retreated around 20-30 pips from daily tops, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
The pair managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and was being supported by the emergence of some fresh US Dollar selling. The political deadlock over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures, along with growing concerns about the US economic recovery continued weighing on the greenback through the early part of the trading activity on the first day of the week.
The USD was further pressured by a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields. Adding to this, the upbeat market mood was also cited as another reason that dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the latest optimism over a potential treatment for the coronavirus disease, which, in turn, remained supportive of the early GBP/USD uptick.
However, the lack of progress in Brexit talks held the GBP bulls from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any strong gains for the major. The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that the seventh round of Brexit talks failed to yield any breakthrough. Barnier's UK counterpart, David Frost also mentioned about the deadlock, paving the way for weeks of uncertainty and took its toll on the sterling.
Despite the intraday pullback, the downside is likely to remain cushioned as investors might now prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech during the Jackson Hole Symposium later this week. Powell's remarks will be closely scrutinized for clearer guidance about the Fed's policy outlook, which will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3094
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3089
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3075
|Daily SMA50
|1.2753
|Daily SMA100
|1.2582
|Daily SMA200
|1.2722
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3255
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3059
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3059
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.318
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3013
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2938
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2817
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3331
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3406
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering above 1.18 amid better market mood
EUR/USD is moving higher, attempting recovery amid a better market mood. Hopes for a coronavirus cure and vaccine are battling the virus resurgence in Europe. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.31 amid Brexit concerns, furlough scheme uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, stable. as markets await developments on the critical job furlough scheme. Another inconclusive round of Brexit talks is weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD edges higher to $1950 area amid a weaker USD
Gold is moving up to around $1,950, buoyed by a better market mood that is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited.
Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand
Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.
WTI: Mildly bid above $42.00 in Asia even as bounce off 200-bar SMA fades
WTI stays pressured following its U-turn from $42.76. Bearish MACD, normal RSI conditions and multiple resistances challenge the bulls. Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the downside support past-200-bar SMA.