GBP/USD Forecast: 1.2050 aligns as next bearish target amid risk aversion

GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.2100 after having registered modest gains on Thursday. The pair remains technically bearish in the short term and it is likely to extend its slide unless there is a convincing improvement in risk mood.

Month-end flows in the second half of the day on Thursday and softer-than-expected inflation data from the US ramped up market volatility and caused the greenback to lose interest. The US Dollar Index closed the day in negative territory but didn't have a difficult time reversing its direction early Friday. US stock index futures are down between 0.6% and 0.7%, suggesting that investors continue to stay away from risk-sensitive assets ahead of the weekend. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair met with a fresh supply on Friday and dropped back closer to a two-week low touched the previous day, with bears still awaiting sustained weakness below the 1.2100 mark.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the US dollar to regain positive traction on the last day of the week, which, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The Federal Reserve’s non-stop chatter about rate hikes to curb soaring inflation, along with the prevalent risk-off mood, drove some haven flows towards the greenback. Read more...

GBP/USD has failed to build on Thursday's modest recovery gains. As FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer notes, 1.2050 aligns as next bearish target amid risk aversion.

“On the downside, 1.2100 (static level, psychological level) aligns as immediate support. With a four-hour close below that level, additional losses toward 1.2050 (static level) and 1.2000 (psychological level) could be witnessed.”

“First resistance is located at 1.2120 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) ahead of 1.2170 (static level, 20-period SMA) and 1.2200 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).” Read more...