GBP/USD Forecast: 1.2050 aligns as next bearish target amid risk aversion
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.2100 after having registered modest gains on Thursday. The pair remains technically bearish in the short term and it is likely to extend its slide unless there is a convincing improvement in risk mood.
Month-end flows in the second half of the day on Thursday and softer-than-expected inflation data from the US ramped up market volatility and caused the greenback to lose interest. The US Dollar Index closed the day in negative territory but didn't have a difficult time reversing its direction early Friday. US stock index futures are down between 0.6% and 0.7%, suggesting that investors continue to stay away from risk-sensitive assets ahead of the weekend. Read more...
GBP/USD struggles near two-week low, bears flirts with 1.2100 mark amid stronger USD
The GBP/USD pair met with a fresh supply on Friday and dropped back closer to a two-week low touched the previous day, with bears still awaiting sustained weakness below the 1.2100 mark.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the US dollar to regain positive traction on the last day of the week, which, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The Federal Reserve’s non-stop chatter about rate hikes to curb soaring inflation, along with the prevalent risk-off mood, drove some haven flows towards the greenback. Read more...
GBP/USD to extend its slide towards 1.2050
GBP/USD has failed to build on Thursday's modest recovery gains. As FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer notes, 1.2050 aligns as next bearish target amid risk aversion.
“Investors continue to stay away from risk-sensitive assets ahead of the weekend.”
“On the downside, 1.2100 (static level, psychological level) aligns as immediate support. With a four-hour close below that level, additional losses toward 1.2050 (static level) and 1.2000 (psychological level) could be witnessed.”
“First resistance is located at 1.2120 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) ahead of 1.2170 (static level, 20-period SMA) and 1.2200 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.203
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0147
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.21
|Today daily open
|1.2177
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2297
|Daily SMA50
|1.2414
|Daily SMA100
|1.2817
|Daily SMA200
|1.3162
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2188
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2092
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2161
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2152
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2129
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2117
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2056
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2021
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2213
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2249
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2309
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
