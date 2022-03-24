GBP/USD: Prospects of testing 1.30-1.33 range resistance is building – Westpac
UK’s Spring Statement (Budget Update) set out a solid stance for UK finances whilst supporting cost-of-living pressures. In the opinion of economists at Westpac, GBP is likely to remain steady in its recent range.
“Peak debt to GDP has been lowered to 95.6% in the current 2021-22 tax year from over 97% and down significantly from over 100% projected at the height of the pandemic. The Office for Budget Responsibility also profiles the BoE’s Bank Rate to rise gradually to a peak of almost 1.9% into 3Q 2023 before gliding back to just below 1.25% into 2027.” Read more...
GBP/USD struggles near two-day low, just above mid-1.3100s post-UK PMIs
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the first half of the European session and had a rather muted reaction to mixed UK PMI prints. The pair was last seen trading just above mid-1.3100s, down nearly 0.35% for the day.
The pair extended the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the vicinity of the 1.3300 mark, or over two-week high and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight day on Thursday. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by a stronger US dollar, which continued drawing support from the Fed's hawkish outlook. Read more...
GBP/USD: Decline below 1.3160 to open the door for additional losses
GBP/USD has steadied near 1.32 following Wednesday's decline. Sellers could take action in case the pair drops below 1.3160, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.
“Several FOMC members, including Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Christopher Waller, will be delivering speeches. Hawkish Fed commentary has been helping the dollar outperform its rivals by lifting US T-bond yields higher and a similar market reaction could be witnessed in the second half of the day.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3208
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3204
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.321
|Daily SMA50
|1.3416
|Daily SMA100
|1.3407
|Daily SMA200
|1.3588
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3299
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3175
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3211
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3222
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3153
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3102
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.303
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3277
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.335
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3401
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
