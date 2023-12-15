Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays quiet as it anticipates the upcoming UK and US PMI data

As widely expected, the BoE decided to keep interest rates steady at a 15-year high of 5.25% on Thursday. The BoE governor, Andrew Bailey, said that there was still some way to go before inflation hit its target. Bailey further stated that the central bank will continue to monitor the data closely and take the decisions necessary to bring inflation back to 2%. The BoE’s guidance contrasted with the dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve (Fed), which boost the British Pound (GBP) and act as a tailwind for the pair. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair consolidates its gains around 1.2755 after retracing from 1.2793, the highest level since August during the early Asian session on Friday. The hawkish bias from the Bank of England (BoE) lends some support to the British Pound and lifts the GBP/USD pair.

As anticipated, the BoE opted to maintain the interest rates at 5.25% during Thursday's decision. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey remarked that there is still some distance to cover before inflation aligns with its target, contributing to the overall hawkish sentiment. Investors await Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from both nations on Friday. Read more...

GBP/USD grapples to continue its winning streak that began on Monday, trading around 1.2770 during the Asian hours on Friday. The GBP/USD pair receives a boost from the hawkish stance of the Bank of England (BoE).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.