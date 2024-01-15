Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD softens towards 1.2700 ahead of Tuesday’s UKJ labor figures

GBP/USD softens towards 1.2700 ahead of Tuesday’s UKJ labor figures, BoE Gov Bailey testimony

The GBP/USD fell back once more on Monday, testing 1.2715 after a short-lived rally at the Modnay open reversed course. The Pound Sterling (GBP) couldn’t get over 1.2765 against the US Dollar (USD), sliding 0.4% peak-to-trough before consolidating in holiday-thinned market volumes during the US extended weekend in observance of Martin Luther King Day. Read More...

Pound Sterling falls back amid caution ahead of UK Employment data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces sell-off ahead of the United Kingdom labor market data for three-months ending November, which will be published on Tuesday. Investors are anticipating a sharp decline in the wage growth and see labor market conditions cooling further due to higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) and deepening cost-of-living crisis amid stubborn consumer inflation. Read More...
 

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2760 on a softer US Dollar, focus on UK labor data

The GBP/USD treads water near 1.2760 during the European session on Monday, recovering intraday losses as the US Dollar (USD) loses ground on the weaker US bond yields, coupled with the softer Producer Price Index (PPI) data from United States (US). The heightened tension in the Middle East has balanced the risk-on sentiment, particularly following military attacks on Iran-led Houthi targets, conducted by the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday. This geopolitical development has influenced both the USD's strength and the overall sentiment in the GBP/USD pair. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2729
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.2745
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.271
Daily SMA50 1.2596
Daily SMA100 1.2451
Daily SMA200 1.2545
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2786
Previous Daily Low 1.272
Previous Weekly High 1.2786
Previous Weekly Low 1.2674
Previous Monthly High 1.2828
Previous Monthly Low 1.2501
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2745
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2761
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2714
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2684
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2648
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2781
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2816
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2847

 

 

 
