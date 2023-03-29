Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD snaps two-day uptrend

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls run out of steam below 1.2390 resistance confluence
GBP/USD extends pullback from an eight-week high while printing mild losses near 1.2330 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Cable pair prints the first daily loss in three.
Given the nearly overbought RSI (14), coupled with the bearish Doji candlestick at the multi-day top, the GBP/USD pair is likely to decline further. Read more...
GBP/USD juggles below 1.2350, upside remains favored as UK Inflation strengthens further
The GBP/USD pair is demonstrating a back-and-forth action below 1.2350 in the early Asian session. The Cable has turned sideways after a bumper rally and is expected to stretch its upside journey further amid improved sentiment for risk-sensitive assets. The major has been underpinned as the market participants are not expecting bold decisions on interest rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed) ahead.
S&P500 futures remained choppy on Tuesday despite the widening United States Goods Trade Deficit (Feb). Exports of goods witnessed a decline led by weak outgo of motor vehicles and parts along with consumer goods and capital goods, as reported by Reuters. Further imports of goods also slipped by 2.3%. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2334
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2342
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2112
|Daily SMA50
|1.2151
|Daily SMA100
|1.2108
|Daily SMA200
|1.1894
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2349
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2281
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2167
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2323
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2307
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2299
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2231
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2367
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2392
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2435
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
