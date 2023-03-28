GBP/USD juggles below 1.2350, upside remains favored as UK Inflation strengthens further

- GBP/USD is oscillating below 1.2350 as expectations of a steady policy by the Fed have improved risk sentiment.
- S&P500 futures remained choppy on Tuesday despite the widening US Goods Trade Deficit.
- More rates would be welcomed by the BoE if there would be evidence of persistent inflation.
The GBP/USD pair is demonstrating a back-and-forth action below 1.2350 in the early Asian session. The Cable has turned sideways after a bumper rally and is expected to stretch its upside journey further amid improved sentiment for risk-sensitive assets. The major has been underpinned as the market participants are not expecting bold decisions on interest rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed) ahead.
S&P500 futures remained choppy on Tuesday despite the widening United States Goods Trade Deficit (Feb). Exports of goods witnessed a decline led by weak outgo of motor vehicles and parts along with consumer goods and capital goods, as reported by Reuters. Further imports of goods also slipped by 2.3%.
The US Dollar index (DXY) corrected firmly to near 102.40 as investors anticipate continuous pressure on US Consumer Price Index (CPI) through tight credit conditions from US banks amid a turbulent environment, which is prone to further financial instability.
Going forward, the release of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q4) data will remain in focus. Thursday’s annualized GDP is expected to remain steady at 2.7%. Apart from that, quarterly core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) (Q4) might also remain anchored at 4.3%.
On the United Kingdom front, the Pound Sterling remained solid as Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey has remained doors open for further policy-tightening after hiking rates by 25 basis points (bps) last week to 4.25%. More rates would be welcomed by the BoE if there would be evidence of persistent inflation.
Meanwhile, overall shop inflation in the UK economy has climbed to 8.9% from the prior release of 8.4%, the highest reading in 18 years as reported by the British Retail Consortium (BRC). Rising food inflation has been a major catalyst behind stubborn UK shop inflation.
Analysts at Bank of America (BoA) are of the view that the BoE won’t hike rates further and will keep rates steady until 2024.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.234
|Today Daily Change
|0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|1.2287
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2097
|Daily SMA50
|1.215
|Daily SMA100
|1.21
|Daily SMA200
|1.1894
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2293
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2219
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2167
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2265
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2247
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2239
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2192
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2165
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2314
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2341
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2388
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls attack 0.6700 with eyes on Australia inflation data, banking news
AUD/USD pokes 0.6700 mark as bulls await the key Australia inflation data on early Wednesday, after a two-day uptrend. The market’s reassessments of the baking risk and the broad US Dollar weakness allowed the Aussie pair to ignore downbeat Australia Retail Sales.
EUR/USD extends its upside to near 1.0850 ahead of German Inflation
The EUR/USD pair has stretched its north-side journey to near the critical resistance of 1.0850 in the early Asian session. The absence of exhaustion signals indicates that the major currency pair is gathering strength to add more gains.
Gold: XAU/USD rises further above $1,970 Premium
Spot gold trades near the recent high of $1,975 a troy ounce, as broad US Dollar weakness helped the metal recover further ground. Despite higher US yields, XAU/USD continues to move north.
Ripple holders' profit taking hits a 19-month high as XRP price shoots up by 42%
XRP price has performed beyond expectations and has marked a multi-month high, restoring confidence in its investors. These holders have also made the most of the situation and turned to sell, which could backfire on the price action soon.
Rates spark: No news is good news for rates
No banking contagion news allows rates to jump back but we doubt more than one Fed hike can be priced by the curve. This means the 2Y hovering around a 4% yield. Euro rates have more upside on a hawkish European Central Bank but monetary tightening is working its way through the system.