Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slumps sharply as BoE signals peak interest rates

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD slumps sharply as BoE signals peak interest rates, US business activity improves

The British Pound (GBP) continues its free fall against the US Dollar (USD), after the Bank of England’s (BoE) official comments suggest the central bank is about to reach its peak interest rates. This, and data from the United States (US) showing business activity picked up, increases Federal Reserve hike expectations. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2502 after hitting a daily high of 1.2588. Read More...
BoE Interest Rates Expectations

Pound Sterling tumbles as BoE seems unwilling to raise interest rates further

The Pound Sterling (GBP) drops below the psychological support of 1.2500 after facing intense selling pressure post-speech from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey and policymaker Swati Dhingra. BoE Bailey cited that the central bank is not clear about raising interest rates further. The central bank is expected to remain data-dependent while BoE Dhingra said that current monetary policy is sufficiently restrictive. Read More...
 

GBP/USD: A breach of 1.2500 looks imminent – UOB

In the view of Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group, GBP/USD does not rule out a break below the 1.2500 support in the near term. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2504
Today Daily Change -0.0060
Today Daily Change % -0.48
Today daily open 1.2564
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2675
Daily SMA50 1.2771
Daily SMA100 1.2654
Daily SMA200 1.2422
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2632
Previous Daily Low 1.2528
Previous Weekly High 1.2746
Previous Weekly Low 1.2563
Previous Monthly High 1.2841
Previous Monthly Low 1.2548
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2568
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2592
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2518
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2471
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2414
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2621
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2678
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2725

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers modestly, stabilizes above 1.0700

EUR/USD recovers modestly, stabilizes above 1.0700

EUR/USD staged a modest rebound after coming within a touching distance of 1.0700 in the American session. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals following the upbeat ISM Services PMI data for August and limits the pair's upside.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tests 1.2500 after US data, BoE commentary

GBP/USD tests 1.2500 after US data, BoE commentary

GBP/USD fell below 1.2500 for the first time since mid-June on Wednesday. The broad US Dollar strength on better-than-expected August ISM Services PMI data and the renewed Pound Sterling weakness following cautious comments from BoE officials force the pair to stay on the back foot.

GBP/USD News

Gold approaches $1,900 as odds for a Fed hike increase Premium

Gold approaches $1,900 as odds for a Fed hike increase

The US Dollar keeps marching higher on Wednesday, resulting in XAU/USD extending its slide for a fourth consecutive day. Gold currently trades near an intraday low of $1,915.27 a troy ounce, achieved after the release of mixed United States (US) macroeconomic data.

Gold News

Dogecoin likely in the accumulation phase with 20% DOGE wallets sitting on unrealized profits

Dogecoin likely in the accumulation phase with 20% DOGE wallets sitting on unrealized profits

Pseudonymous technical analyst, Poseidon, concluded that Dogecoin price is likely in its accumulation phase after analyzing the monthly, weekly and daily charts. 

Read more

Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Higher oil prices send index lower

Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Higher oil prices send index lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.56% on Tuesday in the week’s first outing after the Labor Day market close. On Wednesday, Dow futures continue to slide alongside the entire US equity market.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures