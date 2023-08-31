Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sinks below the 20-day SMA ahead of US NFPs

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD sinks below the 20-day SMA ahead of US NFPs

On Thursday, the GBP/USD lost ground as the USD traded strongly against most of its rivals after the release of July's Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) figures. The GBP’s losses are limited by tightening expectations on the Bank of England remaining high. Read More...

Pound Sterling eyes downside as recession risks elevated

The Pound Sterling (GBP) demonstrates a corrective move as investors seek fresh cues about the interest rate peak from the Bank of England (BoE) for further guidance. The GBP/USD pair eases some gains inspired by bullish market sentiment and expectations that the 15th consecutive interest rate hike by the BoE will neutralize its policy divergence with the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Read More...
 

GBP/USD: Door open to a probable test of 1.2800 – UOB

Further upside could prompt GBP/USD to revisit the 1.2800 region in the next few weeks, suggest UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2665
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 1.2721
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2702
Daily SMA50 1.2781
Daily SMA100 1.2647
Daily SMA200 1.2411
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2746
Previous Daily Low 1.2619
Previous Weekly High 1.28
Previous Weekly Low 1.2548
Previous Monthly High 1.3142
Previous Monthly Low 1.2659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2698
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2668
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2645
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2568
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2517
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2772
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2823
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.29

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates near 1.0850 ahead of NFP

EUR/USD consolidates near 1.0850 ahead of NFP

EUR/USD bottomed at 1.0835 and then rebounded to the 1.0850 area. The Euro underperformed, while the US Dollar showed mixed results on Thursday. On Friday, the primary focus will be on the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls report.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slides on Thursday, finds support at 1.2650

GBP/USD slides on Thursday, finds support at 1.2650

GBP/USD weakened on Thursday as the US Dollar strengthened. The Greenback maintained its tone following the release of US consumer inflation data. The pair is consolidating around the 1.2670 level ahead of the NFP report on Friday.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD eases modestly as sentiment sours Premium

Gold: XAU/USD eases modestly as sentiment sours

XAU/USD eased modestly on Thursday as financial markets turned risk-averse. The US Dollar took some advantage over its safe-haven counterpart during American trading hours, although XAU/USD ranged for most of the day, currently trading at around $1,940 a troy ounce.

Gold News

Could US Nonfarm Payrolls provide directional cues Bitcoin needs?

Could US Nonfarm Payrolls provide directional cues Bitcoin needs?

Bitcoin price is likely to see an additional spike in volatility as the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) number for August is set to be released on September 1. 

Read more

Lawsuit against brokerages fails to lift MULN price

Lawsuit against brokerages fails to lift MULN price

Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock shed 5.2% on Wednesday despite the announcement earlier in the week that the company was suing several of the nation’s largest brokerages for alleged stock manipulation.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures