Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sinks below the 20-day SMA ahead of US NFPs

GBP/USD sinks below the 20-day SMA ahead of US NFPs
Pound Sterling eyes downside as recession risks elevated
GBP/USD: Door open to a probable test of 1.2800 – UOB
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2665
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|1.2721
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2702
|Daily SMA50
|1.2781
|Daily SMA100
|1.2647
|Daily SMA200
|1.2411
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2746
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2619
|Previous Weekly High
|1.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2548
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2698
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2668
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2645
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2517
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2823
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.0850 ahead of NFP
EUR/USD bottomed at 1.0835 and then rebounded to the 1.0850 area. The Euro underperformed, while the US Dollar showed mixed results on Thursday. On Friday, the primary focus will be on the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD slides on Thursday, finds support at 1.2650
GBP/USD weakened on Thursday as the US Dollar strengthened. The Greenback maintained its tone following the release of US consumer inflation data. The pair is consolidating around the 1.2670 level ahead of the NFP report on Friday.
Gold: XAU/USD eases modestly as sentiment sours Premium
XAU/USD eased modestly on Thursday as financial markets turned risk-averse. The US Dollar took some advantage over its safe-haven counterpart during American trading hours, although XAU/USD ranged for most of the day, currently trading at around $1,940 a troy ounce.
Could US Nonfarm Payrolls provide directional cues Bitcoin needs?
Bitcoin price is likely to see an additional spike in volatility as the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) number for August is set to be released on September 1.
Lawsuit against brokerages fails to lift MULN price
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock shed 5.2% on Wednesday despite the announcement earlier in the week that the company was suing several of the nation’s largest brokerages for alleged stock manipulation.