Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD saw a technical rebound, snapping 3 straight weekly declines

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers could be about to make their moves
GBP/USD is under pressure in the open as the US dollar picks up a bid to start the week. The following illustrates the structure of the hourly market as per round numbers, the broadening formation and a price imbalance. The price imbalance is the greyed area on the chart above the price where the bulls have yet to turn up at the start of the week.
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: 21 DMA remains a tough nut to crack, focus shifts to Fed
The long-due US dollar correction and increasing odds of a 50 bps BOE rate hike in August brewed a perfect mix for the much-needed recovery in GBP/USD from over two-year lows. Although uncertainty surrounding the UK political scenario and the critical 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) capped the rebound in the currency pair.
AUD/USD attempts establishment above 38.2% Fibo retracement at 0.6920
The AUD/USD pair is attempting to hold itself above the crucial support of 0.6900 after a sharp decline in the initial hours of the Tokyo session. A rebound move by the aussie bulls seems firmer and many get strengthened further after overstepping 0.6920.
EUR/USD: Inventory distribution stretches ahead of Fed policy
The EUR/USD pair is looking for a cushion around 1.0180 after a steep correction in the early Tokyo session. On Friday, the asset witnessed a steep fall after sensing exhaustion while sustaining above 1.0250, which dragged the major swiftly.
Gold bears move in but higher levels are calling
Gold is trading offered at the start of the week as the US dollar firms despite data that showed on Friday US business activity shrunk for the first time in nearly two years in July as a services slowdown outweighed manufacturing growth.
Cardano eyes $0.55 target after successful smoke test on Vasil testnet
Cardano price is ready to run to the $0.55 level in the current uptrend. Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook. IOG recently published the weekly development update detailing successful tests conducted ahead of the Vasil Hard Fork.
