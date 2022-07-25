- GBP/USD bears are showing up at the start of the week.
- The sellers could be sitting on dry powder with eyes on 1.1900.
GBP/USD is under pressure in the open as the US dollar picks up a bid to start the week. The following illustrates the structure of the hourly market as per round numbers, the broadening formation and a price imbalance.
GBP/USD H1 chart
The price imbalance is the greyed area on the chart above the price where the bulls have yet to turn up at the start of the week. A retracement to fill the void would be expected in due course. The scenario above presumes that the price will be pulled towards liquidity prior to the next significant move lower below prior lows and support.
GBP/USD daily chart
The daily chart shows that the price has already retraced to the W-formation's neckline although there could still be plenty of sellers on the sidelines according to the wicks and a fuller retest of the neckline near 1.1900 could be in order.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD traders get set for a potential wild ride in economic events
AUD/USD ended on the front foot for the week ahead of key inflation data. The pair came under pressure on Friday in the final stages of the New York day, falling 0.14% from a high of 0.6977 to print a low of 0.6893.
EUR/USD stalls as the greenback bulls rethink ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD bulls have moved in from below parity in a correction of three prior weeks of supply. The single currency ended down 0.13% on the final day of last week, falling from a high of 1.0255 and reaching a low of 1.0129.
Gold eyes upside above $1,730 as 1% Fed rate hike gets off the table
Gold price is focused to recapture its weekly high near $1,740.00 after a firmer recovery. The precious metal gained strength last week after slipping to near the critical support of $1,680.00. The US dollar index surrendered the opening gains on Friday.
Cardano eyes $0.55 target after successful smoke test on Vasil testnet
Cardano price is ready to run to the $0.55 level in the current uptrend. Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook. IOG recently published the weekly development update detailing successful tests conducted ahead of the Vasil Hard Fork.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!