Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD reverses post-BoE gains to two-week high

GBP/USD Forecast: Are pound bulls already losing faith?

GBP/USD has advanced to its strongest level in two weeks at 1.3629 on Thursday with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's (BOE) rate decision but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. The pair trades in negative territory below 1.3600 early Friday as markets gear up for the US January jobs report.

As expected, the BOE hiked its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.5%. Surprisingly, four members of the BOE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted for a 50 basis points rate increase. Although the initial reaction to the vote spilt provided a boost to the British pound, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey acknowledged that the economic outlook was worsening and caused the GBP to erase its gains. Read more...

GBP/USD reverses post-BoE gains to two-week high, offered around 1.3570 ahead of NFP

The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3570 region.

Having struggled to find acceptance above the 1.3600 mark, the GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling on Friday and for now, seems to have snapped five successive days of the winning streak. The downtick could be solely attributed to some profit-taking following a strong runup to a two-week high, around the 1.3625-1.3630 area touched after the Bank of England decision on Thursday. Read more...

GBP/USD set to test the 1.3750 January highs fueled by BoE's hawkish tone – ING

A hawkish Bank of England raised rates and there is surely more to come, according to economists at ING. They now expect further rate rises in March and May, which should underpin the pound.

“The BoE hiked interest rates by 25bp yesterday, starting the reduction of its balance sheet, in line with expectations. More crucially, four out of nine MPC members voted for a 50bp increase, which sent a strong signal of endorsement to the market’s pricing for five more rate hikes this year.” Read more...