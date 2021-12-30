Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats further from monthly top

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3495.. Although cable remained on the back foot initially on Wed n edged lower fm 1.3438 (AUS) to 1.3409 in European morning b4 jumping in NY morning due to broad-based usd's weakness to a 6-week peak of 1.3499.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more...
GBP/USD retreats further from monthly top, slides closer to mid-1.3400s
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near the daily low, around the 1.3465-60 region.
The pair struggled to find acceptance above the key 1.3500 psychological mark and witnessed a modest pullback from the highest level since November 19 touched earlier this Thursday. The US dollar made a solid comeback and reversed a major part of the overnight losses back closer to the monthly low. This, along with the worsening COVID-19 situation in the United Kingdom, attracted some selling around the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3488
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3485
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3302
|Daily SMA50
|1.3431
|Daily SMA100
|1.3573
|Daily SMA200
|1.3749
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3409
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3174
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3443
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3429
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3373
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3338
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3555
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3611
