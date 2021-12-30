Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats further from monthly top

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3495.. Although cable remained on the back foot initially on Wed n edged lower fm 1.3438 (AUS) to 1.3409 in European morning b4 jumping in NY morning due to broad-based usd's weakness to a 6-week peak of 1.3499.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD retreats further from monthly top, slides closer to mid-1.3400s

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near the daily low, around the 1.3465-60 region.

The pair struggled to find acceptance above the key 1.3500 psychological mark and witnessed a modest pullback from the highest level since November 19 touched earlier this Thursday. The US dollar made a solid comeback and reversed a major part of the overnight losses back closer to the monthly low. This, along with the worsening COVID-19 situation in the United Kingdom, attracted some selling around the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3488
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.3485
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3302
Daily SMA50 1.3431
Daily SMA100 1.3573
Daily SMA200 1.3749
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.35
Previous Daily Low 1.3409
Previous Weekly High 1.3438
Previous Weekly Low 1.3174
Previous Monthly High 1.3698
Previous Monthly Low 1.3194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3465
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3443
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3429
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3373
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3338
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.352
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3555
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3611

 

 

Latest Forex News

