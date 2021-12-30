Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 30 Dec 2021 00:16GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.3468
55 HR EMA
1.3446
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences
13 HR RSI
67
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove.
Resistance
1.3578 - 38.2% r of 1.4250-1.3162.
1.3514 - Nov 18 high.
1.3499 - Wed's 6-week high.
Support
1.3461 - Tue's high (now sup).
1.3409 - Wed's low.
1.3383 - Last Fri's low.
GBP/USD - 1.3495.. Although cable remained on the back foot initially on Wed n edged lower fm 1.3438 (AUS) to 1.3409 in European morning b4 jumping in NY morning due to broad-based usd's weakness to a 6-week peak of 1.3499.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hit- ting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3412 in Sep sig- nals long-awaited correction has occurred n would head to 1.3000, bullish convergences on daily indicators should keep price abv 1.2831. Last week's rally to 1.3437 suggests temp. low is made n may head back twd 1.3514 b4 another fall.
Today, cable's rally abv Tue's 1.3461 (now sup) to 1.3499 suggests recent upmove fm Dec's near 1-year bottom at 1.3162 remains in force n abv daily res at 1.3514 would extend gain to 1.3550, 'bearish divergences' would prevent strg rise n reckon 1.3578 should cap upside. Only below 1.3461 risks 1.3409, then 1.3383.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
