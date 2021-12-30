Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 30 Dec 2021 00:16GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

1.3468

55 HR EMA

1.3446

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Bearish divergences

13 HR RSI

67

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent upmove.

Resistance

1.3578 - 38.2% r of 1.4250-1.3162.

1.3514 - Nov 18 high.

1.3499 - Wed's 6-week high.

Support

1.3461 - Tue's high (now sup).

1.3409 - Wed's low.

1.3383 - Last Fri's low.

GBP/USD - 1.3495.. Although cable remained on the back foot initially on Wed n edged lower fm 1.3438 (AUS) to 1.3409 in European morning b4 jumping in NY morning due to broad-based usd's weakness to a 6-week peak of 1.3499.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hit- ting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3412 in Sep sig- nals long-awaited correction has occurred n would head to 1.3000, bullish convergences on daily indicators should keep price abv 1.2831. Last week's rally to 1.3437 suggests temp. low is made n may head back twd 1.3514 b4 another fall.

Today, cable's rally abv Tue's 1.3461 (now sup) to 1.3499 suggests recent upmove fm Dec's near 1-year bottom at 1.3162 remains in force n abv daily res at 1.3514 would extend gain to 1.3550, 'bearish divergences' would prevent strg rise n reckon 1.3578 should cap upside. Only below 1.3461 risks 1.3409, then 1.3383.