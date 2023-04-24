Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rallies on soft US Dollar, eyes on 1.2500

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD rallies on soft US Dollar, eyes on 1.2500

GBP/USD is 0.29% higher on the day after rallying from a low of 1.2410 and reaching a high of 1.2478. The US Dollar has been sold off as US yields sink at the start of the week. Read More...

GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains around mid-1.2400s, lacks follow-through

The GBP/USD pair attracts some dip-buying in the vicinity of the 1.2400 mark on Monday and touches a fresh daily high during the early North American session. The pair is currently placed around the 1.2450 region, up nearly 0.20% for the day, though the intraday uptick lacks bullish conviction. Read More...

 

GBP/USD flat-lines below mid-1.2400s, downside potential seems limited

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound of over 65 pips from the 1.2365 area and kicks off the new week on a subdued note. Spot prices seesaw between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and currently trade around the 1.2435 region, nearly unchanged for the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2484
Today Daily Change 0.0043
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 1.2441
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2413
Daily SMA50 1.221
Daily SMA100 1.2198
Daily SMA200 1.1927
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2448
Previous Daily Low 1.2367
Previous Weekly High 1.2474
Previous Weekly Low 1.2354
Previous Monthly High 1.2424
Previous Monthly Low 1.1803
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2398
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2417
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.239
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2338
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2308
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2471
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2552

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD climbs further to the 1.1050 area as DXY hits one-week lows Premium

EUR/USD climbs further to the 1.1050 area as DXY hits one-week lows

EUR/USD rose further during the American session to the 1.1050 area, amid a weaker US Dollar. The pair is headed toward the highest close in a year, ahead of this week's high-tier data releases and before the Fed and ECB meetings in May.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eyes 1.2500 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD eyes 1.2500 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD printed one-week highs above 1.2480 on American hours, boosted by US Dollar weakness. The Greenback lost ground amid a rebound in equity prices on Wall Street and on the back of lower US yields. The pair is looking a the relevant 1.2500 area.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Bulls side-lined ahead of US GDP figures Premium

Gold: Bulls side-lined ahead of US GDP figures

Spot Gold consolidates at around $1,986 a troy ounce, barely up for the day. Financial markets started the week with a cautious stance, although with the safe-haven US Dollar still out of investors' radar amid recession-related concerns.

Gold News

Ripple price underpinned as bulls target jump back above $0.50 as short-term target

Ripple price underpinned as bulls target jump back above $0.50 as short-term target

Ripple (XRP) price has bulls gearing up on Monday to outweigh the bears in the current price action.

Read more

Debt ceiling update: X marks the spot

Debt ceiling update: X marks the spot

In mid-January, we published a report on the outlook for the U.S. federal government's borrowing limit, also known as the debt ceiling. Since then, the U.S. economy has evolved tumultuously.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures