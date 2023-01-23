Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD needs to stabilize above 1.2450 to stretch higher

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to stabilize above 1.2450 to stretch higher

GBP/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.2400 area after having climbed toward 1.2450 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The near-term technical picture suggests that the pair is staging a technical correction. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the US Dollar's valuation could continue to impact GBP/USD's action.

The US Dollar started the new week on the back foot and the US Dollar Index dropped below 102.00. Growing concerns over a recession in the US limit the US Treasury bond yields' upside and doesn't allow the currency to stay resilient against its rivals. Following Friday's nearly-3% rebound, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield struggles to reclaim 3.5% early Monday. Read more ...

GBP/USD might not have the momentum to sustain a break above 1.2450/2500 – ING

Sterling continues to perform well and is holding onto the gains made last week. Economists at ING expect the GBP/USD pair to struggle to surpass the 1.2450/2500 area.

“The market now prices a 45 bps Bank of England (BoE) hike at next week's meeting. The firming up of BoE tightening expectations has allowed Sterling to match this year's strength of the Euro. And certainly, there has been a marked improvement in the perception of UK sovereign risk as evidenced by the five-year sovereign CDS trading back down to 22 bps last week.” Read more ....

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls retreat from fresh seven-month high near 1.2450 inside rising wedge

GBP/USD struggles to defend the 1.2400 threshold during a five-day uptrend to Monday’s European session, after rising to the highest levels since June 2022 earlier in the day. In doing so, the Cable pair eases from the six-week-old horizontal resistance surrounding 1.2450 as the RSI (14) hits the overbought territory.

In addition to the quote’s repeated failures to cross the 1.2450 hurdle and the overbought RSI conditions, a 13-day-old rising wedge bearish chart formation also teases the GBP/USD bears around the multi-day top. However, the 21-SMA level adds strength to the 1.2365 support, a break of which will confirm the rising wedge bearish pattern. Read more ...