Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2600 mark

A generally softer tone around the equity markets benefits the safe-haven US Dollar (USD), which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its year-long rate-hiking cycle is holding back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Moreover, markets have started pricing in the possibility that the US central bank will start cutting rates later this year. Read more ...

The GBP/USD pair extends its sideways consolidative price move for the second straight day and remains confined in a narrow trading band, above the 1.2600 mark through the first half of the European session on Wednesday.

Although the US Dollar Index extended its recovery amid risk aversion on Tuesday, GBP/USD managed to hold its ground. Investors seem to be reluctant to bet on Pound Sterling weakness on the possibility of a hawkish BoE surprise. HSBC noted recently that it see the risk of a "few" votes for 50 bps increase, based on recent UK data. Read more ...

GBP/USD has been moving up and down in a tight range above 1.2600 early Wednesday following Tuesday's indecisive action. April's inflation report from the US could trigger a short-term reaction in the pair ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) policy announcements on Thursday.

