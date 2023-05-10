GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2600 mark as traders keenly await US CPI report

- GBP/USD oscillates in a narrow trading band for the second successive day on Wednesday.
- A softer risk tone lends support to the safe-haven USD and acts as a headwind for the pair.
- The downside seems limited ahead of the US CPI on Wednesday and the BoE on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair extends its sideways consolidative price move for the second straight day and remains confined in a narrow trading band, above the 1.2600 mark through the first half of the European session on Wednesday.
A generally softer tone around the equity markets benefits the safe-haven US Dollar (USD), which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its year-long rate-hiking cycle is holding back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Moreover, markets have started pricing in the possibility that the US central bank will start cutting rates later this year.
In contrast, the Bank of England (BoE) is widely anticipated to hike interest rates by 25 bps on Thursday, which continues to underpin the British Pound and contributes to limiting the downside for the GBP/USD pair, at least for the time being. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the key data/event risks - the release of the US consumer inflation figures this Wednesday and the BoE meeting on Thursday.
The crucial US CPI report will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Fed's next policy move, which, in turn, should drive the USD demand in the near term. Apart from this, the highly-anticipated BoE decision should help investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair. In the meantime, the divergent BoE-Fed expectations might continue to act as a tailwind for the major and warrant some caution for bearish traders.
From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD pair has been trending higher along a one-month-old ascending channel. This points to a well-established short-term bullish trend and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the GBP/USD pair. Hence, any meaningful corrective decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is likely to remain cushioned in the absence of any relevant market-moving data, either from the UK or the US.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2625
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2621
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2497
|Daily SMA50
|1.2325
|Daily SMA100
|1.2235
|Daily SMA200
|1.1954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.264
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2578
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2652
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2436
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2616
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2586
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2551
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2525
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2675
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2709
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.1000 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD has retreated below 1.1000 after having climbed above that level with the initial reaction to the April inflation data from the US. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar erase some of its earlier losses, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD pulls away from one-year high, closes in on 1.2600
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.2600 after having reached its highest level in a year at 1.2680 with first reaction to US inflation data. Ahead of the Bank of England's policy announcements on Thursday, the negative shift witnessed in risk mood weighs on the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD trims early gains, but it’s still under bulls’ control Premium
Spot Gold peaked at $2,048.14 a troy ounce in the aftermath of the United States (US) inflation data announcement but currently trades in the red in the $2,025 region.
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices rally as US CPI inflation falls to 4.9%
Bitcoin price eyes the $29,000 target as US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 4.9%, below market participant’s expectations of 5%. The largest asset by market capitalization rallied in response to the data release by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Rivian Stock Forecast: RIVN pops over 8% as market approves of lower losses
Rivian (RIVN) stock jumped nearly 8% in Wednesday's premarket in light of a reduced loss reported in its first quarter earnings and a slightly better inflation report for April. Rivian cut their quarterly loss by about 21% more than analysts expected.