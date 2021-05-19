Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD exits overbought conditions

GBP/USD outlook: Cable loses traction as European stocks extend weakness, offset positive impact from UK CPI

Cable is losing traction in European trading on Wednesday, failing to capitalize from upbeat April’s UK inflation figures. Pound faced strong headwinds at 1.4200 zones that was shown by long upper shadow of Tuesday’s daily candle.

Drop of European equities on Wednesday weighed on risk sentiment and pushed the sterling lower, adding to signals that bulls are running out of steam. Initial support lays at 1.4130 (Tuesday’s low, reinforced by rising 5DMA, guarding more significant levels at 1.4103/1.4080 (broken Fibo 76.4% / rising 10 DMA). Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling exits overbought conditions, ready to rally with some Fed fuel

Using the previous resistance line as support – a classic technical move that is good news for the bulls is now unfolding in GBP/USD. Before looking at the charts, it is essential to understand what fundamentals look like in cable.

The US dollar has been correcting some of its losses, clawing its way back up as US Treasury yields recover from the lows. Returns on 10-year bonds are up to just around 1.66% as investors have fresh fears about rising inflation. The mood swing back to "risk-off" seems unrelated to any event. Read more...

GBP/USD maintains an upside bias for the 2021 high at 1.4237 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD stays on course for a move to the 2021 highs at 1.4238, then 1.4377. On the flip side, very near-term support is seen at 1.4165, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.

“GBP/USD maintains its latest breakout above the 1.4155/69 May highs and a sharply accelerating daily MACD momentum, which keeps our bias directly higher. Beyond here can see a move to next resistance at the 1.4238 YTD high, ahead of our first core upside target of 1.4302/77 – the 2018 highs and 50% retracement of the 2014/2020 bear trend.” Read more...