Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD exits overbought conditions

GBP/USD outlook: Cable loses traction as European stocks extend weakness, offset positive impact from UK CPI
Cable is losing traction in European trading on Wednesday, failing to capitalize from upbeat April’s UK inflation figures. Pound faced strong headwinds at 1.4200 zones that was shown by long upper shadow of Tuesday’s daily candle.
Drop of European equities on Wednesday weighed on risk sentiment and pushed the sterling lower, adding to signals that bulls are running out of steam. Initial support lays at 1.4130 (Tuesday’s low, reinforced by rising 5DMA, guarding more significant levels at 1.4103/1.4080 (broken Fibo 76.4% / rising 10 DMA). Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling exits overbought conditions, ready to rally with some Fed fuel
Using the previous resistance line as support – a classic technical move that is good news for the bulls is now unfolding in GBP/USD. Before looking at the charts, it is essential to understand what fundamentals look like in cable.
The US dollar has been correcting some of its losses, clawing its way back up as US Treasury yields recover from the lows. Returns on 10-year bonds are up to just around 1.66% as investors have fresh fears about rising inflation. The mood swing back to "risk-off" seems unrelated to any event. Read more...
GBP/USD maintains an upside bias for the 2021 high at 1.4237 – Credit Suisse
GBP/USD stays on course for a move to the 2021 highs at 1.4238, then 1.4377. On the flip side, very near-term support is seen at 1.4165, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.
“GBP/USD maintains its latest breakout above the 1.4155/69 May highs and a sharply accelerating daily MACD momentum, which keeps our bias directly higher. Beyond here can see a move to next resistance at the 1.4238 YTD high, ahead of our first core upside target of 1.4302/77 – the 2018 highs and 50% retracement of the 2014/2020 bear trend.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4155
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1.4191
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3976
|Daily SMA50
|1.3888
|Daily SMA100
|1.3828
|Daily SMA200
|1.3486
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.422
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4134
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4166
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4187
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4143
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4096
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4058
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4229
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4268
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4315
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from double-top pierces 1.2200
EUR/USD is trading below the 1.2200 level, of the double top around 1.2250 as the dollar gains some ground with US Treasury yields. Eurozone CPI came out at 1.6% as expected. The focus shifts to the FOMC Meeting Minutes due out later on.
GBP/USD retreats sharply despite upbeat UK CPI as yields advance
GBP/USD pulled back from 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The US dollar is up across the board as US Treasury yields surge to fresh one-week highs ahead of the FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Bitcoin hangs on last line of defense after dragging markets with it
Bitcoin price continued its crash as it slid another 11% today, pushing below $40,000. Ethereum price promptly followed the flagship cryptocurrency as it dropped below $3,000. Ripple is also deep inside the immediate demand zone, extending from $1.340 to $1.477, after Wednesday’s downswing.
XAU/USD consolidates near multi-month tops, FOMC minutes awaited
Gold’s price tends to rise when the real yields of US government bonds fall and vice versa. In the view of economists at Capital Economics, the real yields of long-dated Treasuries are set to rise, subsequently, XAU/USD should retreat during the remainder of this year.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.