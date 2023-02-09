Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could be headed for a test of a 1.2050s supporting area

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bullish fakeout leaves 1.2010/50 vulnerable ahead of 38.2% Fib upside potential

GBP/USD was a fake breakout scenario on Wednesday in what was a mixed market and during a phase of consolidation following Fridya's blow-off pertaining to the US Nonfarm Payrolls data. Bulls remain under pressure on attempts to move higher due to a resilient US Dollar and it has been a fade on rallies for the best part of the week so far. Read more...

GBP/USD sees more downside below 1.2050 amid risk-off mood, UK GDP in focus

The GBP/USD pair has gradually dropped to near 1.2065 and is expected to continue its downside journey after surrendering the immediate support of 1.2050. The Cable is struggling to maintain its feet as the risk appetite of the market participants has trimmed significantly. The odds of the continuation of the policy tightening streak by the Federal Reserve (Fed) is fading the appeal for risk-perceived assets.

S&P500 sensed a steep selling interest on Wednesday as Fed policymakers have cleared that the battle against stubborn inflation will continue for a longer period. Accordingly, the Fed would consider keeping higher interest rates for a more extended period to achieve price stability. Read more... 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2071
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1.204
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2275
Daily SMA50 1.2193
Daily SMA100 1.1816
Daily SMA200 1.1951
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2096
Previous Daily Low 1.1961
Previous Weekly High 1.2418
Previous Weekly Low 1.205
Previous Monthly High 1.2448
Previous Monthly Low 1.1841
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2044
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2013
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1969
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1898
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1834
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2103
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2167
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2238

 


 

