UPDATE: Pinterest stock soared 18.6% to $23.70 afterhours on Monday after posting second quarter results that were close enough to Wall Street projections and also featured third quarter guidance that excited investors. For the most part the quarter was not seen as a failure, so the stock rallied on a decent quarter where advertising revenue did not fall apart a la Snap. Revenue of $666 million was in line with expectations. Adjusted earnings per share arrived at $0.11, short of the $0.18 cents forecasted by analysts, but no one seemed to care. New CEO Bill Ready sounded upbeat about the future and said Pinterest is already investing heavily in shopping and ecommerce, which is one reason the company offered up a net loss. Revenue in the quarter rose 9% YoY, and management said to expect the same in the third quarter. Most importantly average revenue per user (ARPU) rose from $1.33 in Q1 to $1.54 in Q2 despite monthly average global users falling by 5% YoY.

Pinterest (PINS) snuck in the well-known "three white soldiers" charting pattern in the latter half of the previous week, ahead of what should be the most interesting earnings release of the day. The PINS stock bullish pattern happens after a bottoming red candle is followed by three advancing large candles in a row and typically foreshadows a price reversal that leads to a rally. This is exactly what happend between July 27 and 29 and demonstrates the market predicting an earnings beat for the second quarter on August 1.

For the second quarter, Wall Street expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 on revenue of $663.2 million.

Pinterest earnings preview: Social media stocks on the wrong direction

The bullish nature of the three white soliders patterns is somewhat surprsing since social media companies have been under fire of late. Both Snap (SNAP) and Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META) both delivered poor results in the past two weeks. Meta produced its first revenue decline in its history as a publically-traded company. Snap shares sank 39% after missing reduced revenue projections and declining to issue third quarter guidance due to major ad revenue uncertainty. Both of these companies' earnings releases should weigh heavily over Snap's results.

Pinterest's ten analyst revisions for Q2 EPS have mostly been in the wrong direction. Nine of them were downward in the past 90 days. Morgan Stanley, for its part, cut its EBITDA estimates for 2023 by 15%, projecting that the reduced interest in ad spending this summer would trickle into next year. Most worrying is that the investment bank's research team estimates that time spent on Pinterest declined by 9% YoY in the second quarter. This was much worse than the declines for Facebook and Snap. Morgan Stanley slapped PINS with an $18 price target, a sign of pessimism to say the least.

Research firm Stifel also cut its growth outlook for the digital advertising industry by 20% heading into 2023. It now says industry-wide digital ad revenue will grow by 8% in 2022 and 6% in 2023. Hedge fund Elliot Management's announcement that it had taken a 9% stake in Pinterest alerted traders to the social media company who had likely left it for dead after PINS lost 73% of its value in the past year. Pinterest was a favorite stock of social media investors during the height of the pandemic.

Bill Ready, a former executive from Google, PayPal and Venmo, has agreed to become Pinterest's new CEO, replacing founder Ben Silbermann. Observers see the move as a sign that Pinterest will pivot more strongly to ecommerce.

Pinterest stock forecast: All about three white soldiers' pattern

Pinterest stock has been trading within a wedge structure since May 4. The apex, where the descending top line and ascending bottom line are set to cross is near $19. As mentioned, the three white soldiers' pattern is foretelling an earnings beat and rally. With all the negative news of late attending the digital ad market, this is quite surprising. This pattern happens when general bearish sentiment leads the stock to open lower than the prior day's close but then advance and close about the prior session. If this happens twice in a row, the three white soldiers' pattern has been completed.

A beat would send PINS shares up toward the top trend line at $20.40. This would not alone be that surprising since the last swing high already briefly closed above the trend line on July 20. Expect a beat to get bogged down in the resistance between $21.70 and $22, where the last two range highs petered out. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator looks ready to cross over in a point for bulls.

A miss with bad guidance could send PINS down to the support zone between $16 and $17. The 52-week low is at $16.15.