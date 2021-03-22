Phase 3 study of AstraZeneca covid vaccine conducted in US shows its safe and highly effective

The US, Chile And Peru interim trial data showed that the Oxford-AstraZeneca covid vaccine is safe and highly-effective, Reuters reports, citing the University of Oxford release.

Additional takeaways

“Phase 3 study of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine conducted by AstraZeneca Plc in the USA, Chile and Peru has shown that vaccine is safe and highly effective.”

“The phase III vaccine trial shows in the US showed 79% efficacy in preventing symptomatic cases.”

“The vaccine has also shown to be 100% effective at preventing severe disease, death and hospitalization.”

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker publishes the data from a study of more than 30,000 volunteers.

Market reaction

Markets shrug off the encouraging vaccine news, as the Turkish action continues to dent the investors’ sentiment, benefiting the US dollar across the board.

The US dollar index turns higher once again, now trading at 92.10, up 0.20% on the day.