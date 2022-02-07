Peloton Stock News and Forecast: PTON races 30% higher in premarket after Amazon, Nike acquisition rumors

- Peloton stock jumps more than 30% in premarket.
- PTON stock price was down 85% since January 2021 high.
- Nike and Amazon are considering making a bid for the company.
Peloton Interactive (PTON) shares are on fire on Monday, February 7, after news surfaced over the weekend that both Nike and Amazon are interested in acquiring the luxury digital fitness company. PTON is trading at $32.02, up 30.2% in Monday's premarket at the time of writing.
Peloton Stock News: a takeover seems imminent
At the market close last Friday, PTON shares were up 1.4% to $24.60. This, however, equates to a more than 85% loss from the stock's all-time high of $171.09 in January 2021. This makes PTON one of the poster children for the euphoric pandemic rally and subsequent sell-off. The stock is trading back near its IPO price from 2019.
Somewhat unsurprisingly for a share price that has cratered that completely, on Friday The Wall Street Journal exclusively reported that Amazon was speaking with advisors about a possible buyout of the consumer brand. Then The Financial Times reported that Nike might make an offer. Furthermore, a prominent Apple analyst predicted that the largest public company in the world might be in the running as well. Thus far, there have not been any possible share prices bandied about for an acquisition, so it is hard to know how far up the share price might go in the coming weeks before an official offer is made.
Activist investor Blackwells Capital demanded in January that the board fire CEO John Foley and seek out a buyer for the unloved stock. In that letter, the investor group cited Disney, Apple and Nike as possible buyers.
As gyms began to reopen in the summer of 2021, Peloton began to see its red hot revenue growth slow. In August the company reduced the price of its signature exercise bike by 20%. Around the same time, the US Department of Justice began an inquiry into Peloton due to a series of injuries associated with its bikes and treadmills.
Then in November the company guided lower for revenue going forward, and many investors who had jumped on the PTON bandwagon suddenly abandoned ship.
PTON key statistics
|Market Cap
|$8.1 billion
|Price/Earnings
|N/A
|Price/Sales
|1.8
|Price/Book
|4.9
|Enterprise Value
|$8.8 billion
|Operating Margin
|-13%
|Profit Margin
|
-16%
|52-week high
|$155.52
|52-week low
|$22.81
|Short Interest
|13%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy, $47.65
Peloton Stock Forecast: waiting on the news
As the market boosts PTON shares up more than 30% on Monday, it is important to know that there is no set share price that investors are pushing toward. If there was a wager on it, however, FXStreet would think the final acquisition price would be much higher than the low $30s. Apple, Amazon and Nike are afterall some of the richest companies out there.
With fiscal year 2023 revenue forecast at $4.99 billion and per share losses slowing greatly, even a multiple of four times forward revenues implies a $66 price tag. Until serious prices are released by any of PTON's gentlemen callers, however, bulls will seek to approach recent swing highs from the past few months. These are the $37 high from mid-January and the $43 high from mid-December.
PTON 1-day chart
