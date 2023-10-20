PBoC keeps Loan Prime Rates (LPR) unchanged; sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1793

On Friday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1793 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1795 and 7.3055 Reuters estimates.
PBoC injects 828 billion Yuan via 7-day RR, sets the rate at 1.8%
95 billion Yuan of RRs mature today, summing to a net 733 billion Yuan (the biggest ever( injection on the day in OMOs.
Earlier today, the PBoC left Loan Prime Rates (LPR) unchanged at 3.45% for the one-year and 4.20% for the five year
