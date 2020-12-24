PBOC Governor Yi: China needs to take a market-based monetary and regulatory approach

Early Thursday, Governor of the People’s Bank of China (POBC), Yi Gang crossed wires. His comments, shared by MNI reporter Anthony Barton suggest fundamental changes in the Chinese central bank’s future role.
In addition to preventing the fiscal deficit monetization, PBOC’s Yi pushes for currency stability and sound employment among other issues.
PBoC Governor Yi: China will establish a modern central banking system prioritizing currency stability, sound employment, financial stability and balance of payments.— Anthony Barton (@ABartonMacro) December 24, 2020
Yi: China needs to take a market-based monetary and regulatory approach with the PBOC sustaining a healthy balance sheet.— Anthony Barton (@ABartonMacro) December 24, 2020
Yi: China will prevent fiscal deficit monetization by building an independent central bank financial budget management system, and corporate credit risks must not impact the PBoC's balance sheet and the currency.— Anthony Barton (@ABartonMacro) December 24, 2020
FX implications
Considering the year-end thin trading, coupled with market players’ major attention to Brexit headlines, comments from PBOC Governor couldn’t offer any major moves of AUD/USD and USD/CNY. That said, both the pairs consolidate recent moves from the intraday top and bottom respectively while marking 0.7585 and 6.53 in that order.
