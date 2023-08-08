- Palantir stock loses ground after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Results were in line with Wall Street consensus but showed slow growth.
- CEO Alex Karp announced a $1 billion buyback program.
- If PLTR stock breaks below $17, then $13.56 is back in business.
Palantir (PLTR) stock has shunned as much as 3% of its value in Tuesday’s premarket following quarterly results. Late Monday, Palantir announced second-quarter earnings that came in precisely in line with Wall Street consensus. Despite the added benefit of a $1 billion buyback scheme, the share price has dropped to the $17.30s.
Part of the negativity follows headlines that Moody’s has downgraded a number of major US banks due to worries over near-term profitability during a time of higher interest rates and a hurting commercial real estate sector. Dow, S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 futures have all shed between 70 and 80 basis points in the futures market on Tuesday.
Palantir stock earnings: Decent, but worth 19 times sales?
It may finally be dawning on investors that Palantir’s level of growth is out of step with its high valuation. Revenue of $533 million in the quarter places Palantir on the road to a full-year sales figure circa $2.2 billion. But with a $38 billion market cap, this means the AI-leveraged data company trades at 18 to 19 times sales.
Revenue in the second quarter grew slightly below 13% YoY – hardly in the realm of top-tier growth stocks. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 matched consensus perfectly, and Palantir once again (same as Q1) earnings of $0.01 in GAAP EPS.
“We still have immense opportunity for growth, both through expansion within these industries and growth in our existing customer relationships,” said CEO Alex Karp. “For example, we’re beginning to see this growth come to fruition in both healthcare and transportation, which grew 93% and 129% YoY, respectively.”
The company announced a $1 billion buyback program that will run for the next year. Of course, it may seem strange to repurchase shares now that the share price has run up 181% year to date. But if the share price decline in the second half of the year, the buyback program might retire about 3% of shares outstanding. Long-term, this would be quite good for shareholders.
Palantir’s separate accounting for government and commercial contracts showed a strong divergence in the quarter. As it concerns government contracting, Palantir saw growth from foreign governments far outstrips growth in its more mature relationships with US government agencies. Its commercial platform, however, flipped this relationship on its head as US corporations grew Palantir’s revenue at about twice the rate of its foreign commercial segment.
Palantir’s overall commercial revenue grew 10% YoY to $232 million, whereas US commercial revenue grew 20% from a year ago to $103 million. Overall, government revenue grew 15% YoY to $302 million, while foreign government revenue gained 31% YoY to $76 million.
Palantir grew its customer count by 38% YoY to 161 total partners.
AI stocks FAQs
What is artificial intelligence?
First and foremost, artificial intelligence is an academic discipline that seeks to recreate the cognitive functions, logical understanding, perceptions and pattern recognition of humans in machines. Often abbreviated as AI, artificial intelligence has a number of sub-fields including artificial neural networks, machine learning or predictive analytics, symbolic reasoning, deep learning, natural language processing, speech recognition, image recognition and expert systems. The end goal of the entire field is the creation of artificial general intelligence or AGI. This means producing a machine that can solve arbitrary problems that it has not been trained to solve.
What are AI applications?
There are a number of different use cases for artificial intelligence. The most well-known of them are generative AI platforms that use training on large language models (LLMs) to answer text-based queries. These include ChatGPT and Google’s Bard platform. Midjourney is a program that generates original images based on user-created text. Other forms of AI utilize probabilistic techniques to determine a quality or perception of an entity, like Upstart’s lending platform, which uses an AI-enhanced credit rating system to determine credit worthiness of applicants by scouring the internet for data related to their career, wealth profile and relationships. Other types of AI use large databases from scientific studies to generate new ideas for possible pharmaceuticals to be tested in laboratories. YouTube, Spotify, Facebook and other content aggregators use AI applications to suggest personalized content to users by collecting and organizing data on their viewing habits.
What are some stocks that fit into the AI field?
Nvidia (NVDA) is a semiconductor company that builds both the AI-focused computer chips and some of the platforms that AI engineers use to build their applications. Many proponents view Nvidia as the pick-and-shovel play for the AI revolution since it builds the tools needed to carry out further applications of artificial intelligence. Palantir Technologies (PLTR) is a “big data” analytics company. It has large contracts with the US intelligence community, which uses its Gotham platform to sift through data and determine intelligence leads and inform on pattern recognition. Its Foundry product is used by major corporations to track employee and customer data for use in predictive analytics and discovering anomalies. Microsoft (MSFT) has a large stake in ChatGPT creator OpenAI, the latter of which has not gone public. Microsoft has integrated OpenAI’s technology with its Bing search engine.
Could artificial intelligence generate another stock bubble?
Following the introduction of ChatGPT to the general public in late 2022, many stocks associated with AI began to rally. Nvidia for instance advanced well over 200% in the six months following the release. Immediately, pundits on Wall Street began to wonder whether the market was being consumed by another tech bubble. Famous investor Stanley Druckenmiller, who has held major investments in both Palantir and Nvidia, said that bubbles never last just six months. He said that if the excitement over AI did become a bubble, then the extreme valuations would last at least two and a half years or long like the DotCom bubble in the late 1990s. At the midpoint of 2023, the best guess is that the market is not in a bubble, at least for now. Yes, Nvidia traded at 27 times forward sales at that time, but analysts were predicting extremely high revenue growth for years to come. At the height of the DotCom bubble, the NASDAQ 100 traded for 60 times earnings, but in mid-2023 the index traded at 25 times earnings.
Palantir stock forecast: Consolidation back to $13.56 likely
Palantir stock dropped below the 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Monday but recouped much of its losses by the close. PLTR bounced higher mid-session off the $17 bespoke resistance-turned-support level from June.
The post-market and premarket collapse in the Palantir stock price is once again flirting with lower values, however, on Tuesday. Part of Tuesday's premarket was spent down near $17.30.
A break of the $17 level and the 30-day moving average at $16.75 would send the share price tumbling back to the June 23 support of $13.56. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) correctly dropping from overbought territory to its current reading near 55, this type of consolidation seems fairly likely.
PLTR daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0950 as USD continues to gather strength
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and dropped below 1.0950 in the American session on Tuesday. The US Dollar continues to benefit from the risk-averse market atmosphere ahead of this week's key inflation data, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2700 as safe-haven flows dominate
GBP/USD stays under persistent bearish pressure on Tuesday and trades deep in negative territory below 1.2700 in the American session. The broad-based US Dollar strength amid risk aversion weighs heavily on the pair. Markets will keep a close eye on Fedspeak.
Gold slumps to fresh multi-week low below $1,930 despite falling US yields
Gold price stretched lower and touched its weakest level in nearly a month below $1,930. The risk-averse market atmosphere and the renewed US Dollar strength drag XAU/USD lower. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, however, is down more than 2% on the day, helping the pair limit its losses.
TRON’s TRX price could crash more than 16% if Huobi’s insolvency rumors and Justin Sun’s involvement are true
Huobi exchange is the latest crypto platform that has come under the watchful eye of crypto sleuths. Adam Cochran, a crypto analyst, speculated on the social media platform X how Justin Sun could be using the Huobi exchange as his personal piggy bank.
Palantir stock slides as in-line results, $1B buyback fail to thrill market
Palantir (PLTR) stock has shunned as much as 3% of its value in Tuesday’s premarket following quarterly results. Late Monday, Palantir announced second-quarter earnings that came in precisely in-line with Wall Street consensus.