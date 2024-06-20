Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 20,981.97 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up compared with the PKR 20,870.63 it cost on Wednesday.
The price for Gold increased to PKR 244,727.50 per tola from PKR 243,431.00 per tola a day earlier.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|20,981.97
|10 Grams
|209,817.90
|Tola
|244,727.50
|Troy Ounce
|652,610.00
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price clings to intraday gains as USD stabilizes
- The uncertainty over the likely timing of when the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates keeps traders on the sidelines and leads to subdued range-bound price action around the Gold price.
- The Fed projected only one interest rate cut this year as compared to three projected in March, which acts as a tailwind for the US Treasury bond yields and caps the upside for the non-yielding yellow metal.
- The US Retail Sales data released on Tuesday pointed to lackluster economic activity, which, along with weaker US consumer and producer prices, should allow the Fed to ease monetary policy soon.
- The current market pricing indicates a greater chance of the first rate cut in September and the possibility of one more rate cut in November or December, offering some support to the XAU/USD.
- Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and Israel's warning that an all-out war with Iran-backed Hezbollah was coming soon point to escalating geopolitical risk in Europe and the Middle East.
- Adding to this, concerns that a new government in France could weaken fiscal discipline act as a tailwind for the safe-haven assets and should help limit any meaningful downfall for the commodity.
- Investors now look forward to the Swiss National Bank (SNB) decision and the crucial Bank of England (BoE) policy meeting, which might infuse volatility and provide some impetus to the metal.
- Traders will further take cues from the US economic docket, featuring the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Building Permits and Housing Starts.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD eases to 1.2700, awaits BoE policy announcements
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2700, undermined by a renewed US Dollar strength early Thursday. The downtick could lack follow-through as traders look forward to the BoE policy announcements before placing further bets.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0750 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0750 in the European morning on Thursday. The pair facing fresh selling interest, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid firmer US Treasury bond yields. ECB Bulletin, US data and Fedsepak are next in focus.
Gold: Will XAU/USD buyers recapture key resistance near $2.340?
Gold price regains upside traction early Thursday after the Juneteenth holiday lull. The US Dollar pauses its decline as Treasury bond yields edge higher amid risk aversion. The daily RSI gradually moves above the midline, supporting the Gold price upside.
Bitcoin price continues to plummet as whale activities deepen
Bitcoin's price fell below $65,000 on Wednesday following Increased whale activities that may be sell orders. Meanwhile, hedge funds have experienced a drag in their Bitcoin exposure, which may be fueled by consistent outflows among Bitcoin ETFs.
BoE set to leave interest rates unchanged could deliver cautious message on inflation
BoE is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged for the seventh consecutive meeting on Thursday, despite the recent acceleration of disinflationary pressures in the UK and speculation of two interest rate cuts this year.