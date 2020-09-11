Oil Price Analysis: A new consolidation looks to be forming between $36.43 and $38.68 per barrel

- WTI has pushed 0.87% from the lows on Friday.
- The Baker Hughes rig count once again stalls.
WTI 1-hour chart
WTI has been in freefall for most of the week dropping 5.28% this week following on from last weeks loss of 8.16% drop. There has been a small recovery and now it seems there is a consolidation forming. For the beginning of next week then there is a floor and ceiling level to look out for and a break could be significant for the future trajectory of the commodity. This week's Baker Hughes data shows that roughly the same amount of rigs are only as last week and the trend is now stabilising near this number of 180.
There seems to be more emphasis on the rising production levels of the OPEC+ group and the possibility of more lockdowns. The inventory levels in the US from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Department of Energy (DoE) were slightly higher than expectations but not enough to inspire such a sell-off.
Longer-term, the price is still in an uptrend but this sell-off is confirming the technical trend change. Fundamentally things do not look so good for the bulls and unless the OPEC+ group manage to do another deal or extend the taper agreement so it stretches out there could be more pain to come. It seems more and more likely some of the major economic nations like the UK are experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 infections and this with put more pressure on the price.
Additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|37.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|1.02
|Today daily open
|37.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|41.65
|Daily SMA50
|41.39
|Daily SMA100
|36.95
|Daily SMA200
|41.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|38.45
|Previous Daily Low
|37.22
|Previous Weekly High
|43.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.61
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|37.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|37.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|36.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|36.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|35.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|38.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|38.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|39.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
