- NZDUSD retreats from a two-month high amid nearly overbought RSI.
- Sustained trading above 100-DMA, bullish MACD signals keep buyers hopeful.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-DMA level challenge further upside.
NZDUSD snaps a two-day uptrend to pare recent gains at the highest levels since September, down 0.80% around 0.6080 during early Monday morning in Asia.
In doing so, the Kiwi pair eases below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its June-October downside amid nearly overbought conditions of RSI (14).
Even so, NZDUSD defends the previous week’s breakout of the 100-DMA level surrounding 0.6020, which in turn joins the bullish MACD signals to keep the buyers hopeful.
Even if the quote breaks the aforementioned DMA support, a one-month-old ascending support line near 0.5870 and the early October swing high near 0.5815 will act as additional downside filters before welcoming the bears.
Alternatively, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.6170, also known as the Golden Ratio, could restrict the short-term NZDUSD upside.
Following that, tops marked during late August, around 0.6250, will precede the 200-DMA level near 0.6280, which could challenge the NZDUSD pair’s further upside.
Overall, NZDUSD remains on the buyer’s radar unless providing sustained trading below the 100-DMA.
It should be noted that a downward-sloping resistance line from June, close to 0.6350, appears the last defense of the NZDUSD bears.
NZDUSD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6078
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69%
|Today daily open
|0.612
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5816
|Daily SMA50
|0.5818
|Daily SMA100
|0.6023
|Daily SMA200
|0.6325
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.613
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5985
|Previous Weekly High
|0.613
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5841
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5874
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6074
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.604
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6026
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5933
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5881
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6171
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6223
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6317
